Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
KFDA
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
WT: Suspect who ‘made threatening statements’ identified
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department has identified the accused suspect of making threatening statements while on the university’s Canyon campus as Kreamy Abdul White, 23. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on Wednesday, University Police said that officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student […]
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Gunman, 17, shot deputy, firefighter who chased him after fight at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 17-year-old gunman shot a deputy and firefighter who chased him after a fight at the Tri-State-Fair, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint said Eleazar Suarez got into a fight with another man around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19. When Potter County deputies ran...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
$1.5 million worth of fentanyl seized in Amarillo
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department's narcotics unit recently seized around 100,000 fentanyl pills during an investigation.
KFDA
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in Tulia after a terroristic threat was made. Tulia Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon the person is in custody. This comes after West Texas A&M University confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus. According to...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
KFDA
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. According to officials, on September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun...
KFDA
Moore County officials looking for wanted man on smuggling charges
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to locate a man wanted on smuggling charges. According to officials, Usbaldo Enrique Castillo is wanted by Moore County officials and the U.S. Marshall’s Service for original charges of smuggling of persons. Law enforcement has...
sumnernewscow.com
J.J. Cabrera killed after jumping from car during police chase in Texas
Sumner Newscow report — J.J. Cabrera, 29, of Wellington, was killed in a car accident in rural Deaf Smith County, in northwest Texas on Sept. 22. According to Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler, Cabera suffered fatal injuries during a police chase west of Hereford, Texas. He allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. He was killed instantly, according to Butler.
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Led to Fentanyl Seizure
The Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Amarillo Office collected over 100,000 pills of Fentanyl. These pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, also referred to as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The total weight of the pills was 24.4 pounds and had a street value of...
Hereford police investigating morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
KTRE
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
Student With Weapon Arrested at Caprock High School
Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
KFDA
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
KFDA
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
kgncnewsnow.com
APD and AISD police investigating possible threat made on social media
On Friday morning, September 30, 2022, school liaison officers were made aware of a possible threat via Snapchat at a local high school. The rumors of the post mentioned “CHS”, but after investigating, we do not believe these to be a threat towards Caprock High School. APD Officers...
