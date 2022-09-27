Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen found guilty in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
OMAHA — One day after Makhi Woolridge-Jones fired four gunshots in a hallway at Westroads Mall, he told an Omaha police detective he was aiming for 21-year-old Trequez Swift. Woolridge-Jones even stood up during the police interview and showed the detective how he fired. “I made sure my bullets...
doniphanherald.com
La Vista man whose body was found south of Fremont had been struck by a car
The La Vista man whose body was found near U.S. 275 south of Fremont had been struck by a vehicle, officials said Friday. Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista, was found dead by construction crews south of Morningside Road before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. U.S. 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours as officials investigated.
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old boy found near Omaha's Hanscom Park dies of gunshot wound
OMAHA — A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
doniphanherald.com
Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant dies after she was struck by an SUV
OMAHA — A Bennington woman died after she was struck by an SUV at 62nd and Dodge streets. Shelby L. Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant, Omaha police said. Just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were called to the scene of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Investigators determined that Cherek, who was on the north side of Dodge, walked out into a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal and was struck by a westbound 2014 Acura MDX that was in the middle lane. The Acura was driven by Michael D. James, 61, of Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
doniphanherald.com
This 'North Omaha Cat Lady' has attracted 2.5 million followers on TikTok
Caerhl Irey can’t exactly explain how a jolly, plus-sized woman with gray hair, a grandma-type who goes by the name "North Omaha Cat Lady," has 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Her videos have 89 million "likes." “I’m sort of a buffet,” she suggests. That description is somehow...
doniphanherald.com
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
doniphanherald.com
Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway
BELLEVUE — The jet engines are roaring again at Offutt Air Force Base. One by one, eight of the 55th Wing’s RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln. At the controls of...
doniphanherald.com
To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party
KEARNEY — Memorial Stadium will turn 100 years old next year, and to celebrate, the University of Nebraska wants to give it a makeover. Just how much of a renovation or upgrade the stadium will receive remains to be seen, however. NU administrators say the project could move forward...
