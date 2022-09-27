ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Omaha teen found guilty in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall

OMAHA — One day after Makhi Woolridge-Jones fired four gunshots in a hallway at Westroads Mall, he told an Omaha police detective he was aiming for 21-year-old Trequez Swift. Woolridge-Jones even stood up during the police interview and showed the detective how he fired. “I made sure my bullets...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

La Vista man whose body was found south of Fremont had been struck by a car

The La Vista man whose body was found near U.S. 275 south of Fremont had been struck by a vehicle, officials said Friday. Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista, was found dead by construction crews south of Morningside Road before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. U.S. 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours as officials investigated.
FREMONT, NE
doniphanherald.com

13-year-old boy found near Omaha's Hanscom Park dies of gunshot wound

OMAHA — A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant dies after she was struck by an SUV

OMAHA — A Bennington woman died after she was struck by an SUV at 62nd and Dodge streets. Shelby L. Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant, Omaha police said. Just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were called to the scene of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Investigators determined that Cherek, who was on the north side of Dodge, walked out into a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal and was struck by a westbound 2014 Acura MDX that was in the middle lane. The Acura was driven by Michael D. James, 61, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska City, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
doniphanherald.com

DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Shooting#Violent Crime
doniphanherald.com

To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party

KEARNEY — Memorial Stadium will turn 100 years old next year, and to celebrate, the University of Nebraska wants to give it a makeover. Just how much of a renovation or upgrade the stadium will receive remains to be seen, however. NU administrators say the project could move forward...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy