Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
Archie Collins
Click10.com

Tampa spared worst of Ian, but still sees significant damage

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa area, which initially was concerned about receiving a direct hit from Ian, was spared the worst of the storm as the Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday, but the area still experienced strong wind gusts and rain all through the night.
TAMPA, FL
#Teco#Electric Power#Downtown Tampa#Power Lines#Hurricane Ian#Tampa Electric#Tampa General Hospital
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

