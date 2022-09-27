Read full article on original website
Tampa Electric says power outages will be restored to 'vast majority of customers' by Sunday night
TAMPA, Fla. — With widespread power outages throughout the region after Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric provided an update Friday afternoon that said they anticipate the “vast majority of customers” will have electricity restored by Sunday night. Some portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had...
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
'Vegetation debris drop off' opened in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A vegetation debris drop off has been opened in Pinellas Park as the Tampa area begins the cleanup process from Hurricane Ian. Hitting Florida as a category 4 storm, Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States. Tampa city officials...
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
LIVE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after Hurricane Ian
There are still some closures in Tampa Bay in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but many area bridges are open following the storm.
Tampa spared worst of Ian, but still sees significant damage
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa area, which initially was concerned about receiving a direct hit from Ian, was spared the worst of the storm as the Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday, but the area still experienced strong wind gusts and rain all through the night.
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
Generator explosion critically injures man in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian; another hurt
One of the men is currently in critical condition.
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
When will Tampa Bay airports reopen?
Hurricane Ian moved through the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds and rainfall to the region.
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
