A new “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” trailer was dropped. The mid-season premiere of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” is around the corner. The highlight of recent trailers was the rumored physical altercation between Martell Holt and Marsau Scott during an event. Fans have also seen the cause of the altercation which was a shouting match between Melody Holt and Miss Wanda. And since the altercation, Melody, and Martell spent time on a vacation together with their children and fans wondered if the two were reconciling.

