realitytitbit.com

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?

B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?Soap Hub. B&B spoilers continue teasing trouble for Brooke Logan Forrester and Ridge Forrester. In the able hands of Katherine Kelly Lang, Brooke has been able to get herself mixed up in all kinds of romantic entanglements. Sure, Ridge is her destiny, but Brooke has also had passionate romances with his father, Eric Forrester, and his half-brothers, Thorne Forrester and Nick Marone.
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH News: LaTisha Scott Called out + Martell Holt Discusses Sheree Whitfield

A new “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” trailer was dropped. The mid-season premiere of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” is around the corner. The highlight of recent trailers was the rumored physical altercation between Martell Holt and Marsau Scott during an event. Fans have also seen the cause of the altercation which was a shouting match between Melody Holt and Miss Wanda.   And since the altercation, Melody, and Martell spent time on a vacation together with their children and fans wondered if the two were reconciling.
Distractify

Could 'Bachelor in Paradise' Bring Johnny DePhilippo and Victoria Fuller Together? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Bachelor Nation fans are still reeling from the shocking Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20, which featured Gabby Windey's engagement, and Rachel Recchia's gut-wrenching break-up from Tino Franco, but they'll soon have to pivot to follow the burgeoning love stories on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Grow Your Private Practice with the Right Team with Kimber Hill Ep 18

Grow Your Private Practice with the Right Team with Kimber Hill Ep 18. Is your to-do list getting longer and longer every day? Then, you definitely need to listen to today’s podcast episode!. Running a private practice takes a lot of time and energy to make sure everything is...
