19-year-old shot, wounded after confrontation at apartment complex in south Fort Worth

A 19-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds Monday night during a confrontation at an apartment complex in south Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for medical treatment.

The 19-year-old and the shooter had agreed to meet for a physical confrontation, but it escalated when the suspect brandished a weapon and fired it at the victim, authorities said.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the shooting call at about 9 p.m. Monday at the Worthington Point Apartments, in the 300 block of Kenchester Way.

Once they arrived, officers found the victim, who had sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the right arm and one to the posterior.

The victim told investigators that he had been involved in a long-term ongoing disagreement with the suspect, a man whose name has not been released, and they had agreed to meet for a physical confrontation in a common area of the apartment complex.

After shooting the 19-year-old, the suspect fled the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested as of Tuesday.

Gun violence unit detectives are investigating the shooting.