Multi-state fraud ring stopped by Marion and Crawford County sheriff's offices

After a large-scale investigation lasting several months, a fraud ring was stopped Wednesday by a collaborative effort between the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

According to a release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the multi-state fraud ring involved a male suspect from Bedford, Ohio, who would purchase ATV's, Razors and other equipment with fraudulent cashier's checks from the Hocking Valley Bank.

It resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses and the recovery of several stolen ATV's.

Two suspects, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, age 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Coree Scott, age 28, of Cleveland Heights, were apprehended in Crawford County as they attempted to purchase a side-by-side vehicle with a fraudulent cashier's check.

According to Captain Ken Rittenour of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is still under investigation, but he was able to share that the subjects involved would likely face charges in multiple states, including Michigan and West Virginia.

"This is a culmination of a lot of work between Marion County Sheriff's Office, who initiated the investigation, along with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation," Rittenour said.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail and are pending formal charges. Both were charged with a felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Rittenour said this was a success due to the collaboration of the different departments on the case across state lines.

"It went really, really well, considering that one of the agencies we're working with is in North Carolina, so that was all done via telephone or email. We have a very good relationship with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office as well, and they were totally on board from the beginning," he said.

