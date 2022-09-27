Read full article on original website
Duke Energy continues power restoration efforts
Duke Energy Florida expects to have 90% of its outages restored by Sunday night as it works to get a vast majority of customers back on by midnight. The current estimated time of restoration for 90% of customers in Highlands, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Town of Windermere cancels farmers market due to Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere has canceled its weekend farmers market due to Hurricane Ian. The Windermere Farmers Market was set to take place on Friday, Sept. 30. "After consulting with town staff, the farmers market coordinator and farmers market vendors, the decision has been made to close the market for the safety of residents, vendors and market patrons alike," the town announced on its website.
Windermere Prep recognized as the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche
Windermere Preparatory School has been recognized at the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche. Niche, a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families, provides in-depth profiles on every school and college in America with over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools.
Forty-four OCPS schools are without power or partial power
Orange County Public Schools has completed its assessment of all schools and district facilities. Although the district overall had limited damage to 210 school sites, there are a few schools at which the impacts were higher than most. The district believes schools will be able to reopen Monday, Oct. 3, as long as electrical power is restored.
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Monday, Oct. 3
West Orange and Southwest Orange parents of Orange County Public Schools students wanting their lives to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian will have to wait one more day. OCPS officials announced Saturday, Oct. 1, that all district schools will remain closed Monday, Oct. 3. "Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange...
Horizon High School postpones Homecoming Dance as a result of Hurricane Ian
The school said it will announce a new date for the annual event in the near future. Horizon High School has announced the postponement of its 2022 Homecoming Dance to a date to be determined amid the oncoming Hurricane Ian. The school took to social media to announce the update...
Town of Windermere recovering from effects of Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Town staff and the Windermere Police Department are currently conducting an initial damage inspection. "We have a significant amount of power lines and trees down with multiple road closures," Windermere Mayor Jim O'Brien said. "Town...
WOHS reschedules Homecoming Dance due to hurricane
West Orange High School has announced its annual Homecoming Dance will be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. The dance has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15, at The House of Blues. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Those who have already purchased a ticket and are...
