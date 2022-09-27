ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MO AG joins lawsuit challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness program

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joins a lawsuit attempting to halt the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The six-state lawsuit has asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order to pause the program. The lawsuit cites a memorandum published by the U.S. Department of Education that says...
MISSOURI STATE
American Red Cross sending vechiles, volunteers from mid-Missouri to Florida

The American Red Cross of Missouri is deploying responders to Florida. Rebecca Gordon, Executive Director of the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross, says more than 100 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas have been deployed. And two more teams from mid-Missouri will be leaving soon. Gordon says the organization is sending two emergency response vehicles, each manned by two volunteers, to Florida.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Task Force 1 team deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 is deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Boone County Fire Protection District says the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team arrived in Gainesville, Florida, Wednesday evening. The team will remain in Gainesville until their first mission assignment is received. The deployment is expected to last no longer than 10 days.
FLORIDA STATE
UPDATED: Elderly Camden County woman with dementia missing

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. Elaine Nelson was last seen Wednesday night around 5:30, driving away from her home in Roach. She’s driving a maroon, 2008 Ford Taurus X with Missouri license plate JF3Z5B. The...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Bill to cut personal income taxes and phase out corporate income taxes clears House committee

The Missouri House Budget Committee passes a bill to cut individual income taxes and phase out corporate income taxes. The bill is similar to a Senate-approved measure that would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% and eliminate the bottom tax bracket. But Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked on a provision that would cut corporate income taxes from 4% to 2% over a series of years. It allows for continued, gradual cuts to the tax until it’s completely eliminated.
MISSOURI STATE
Two women, seven-year-old boy, seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Laclede County

Two women and a seven-year-old boy from southwest Missouri are seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Laci Stonebraker, 25, of Verona, was driving on Pennington Drive north of Lebanon Thursday night when she failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the side of the road. Her car then struck a fence and a tree before catching fire.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

