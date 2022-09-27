Read full article on original website
Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus
An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
Linn Creek woman dies in crash near her hometown
A Camden County woman dies after she wrecks her Jeep just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Teresa Richardson, 61, of Linn Creek, was driving on Route A Thursday afternoon when she drove off the road, struck an embankment, then struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
California man seriously injured in Jefferson City crash
A Moniteau County man suffers serious injuries in a Jefferson City traffic accident. The JCPD reports Stephen Vaught, 45, of California, was driving in the 3800 block of Highway 50 west Friday morning when he drifted off the left side of the road into the grass median. Vaught attempted to get back onto the road, crossed both lanes of Highway 50 and struck a pickup truck.
Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two women, seven-year-old boy, seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Laclede County
Two women and a seven-year-old boy from southwest Missouri are seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Laci Stonebraker, 25, of Verona, was driving on Pennington Drive north of Lebanon Thursday night when she failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the side of the road. Her car then struck a fence and a tree before catching fire.
Elderly Morgan County man seriously injured in motorcycle crash south of Gravois Mills
An elderly Morgan County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Robert Martin, 78, of Gravois Mills, was riding a motorcycle in the area of Georgia and Ginger Roads, about 15 miles south of Gravois Mills, Wednesday night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Martin ran off the side of the road, hit a telephone junction box and overturned.
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
Camdenton man now linked to abandoned body found in Laclede County, charges filed Friday
Charges are now filed in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was recently found abandoned in Laclede County. It was September 26 when a person living near Hazelgreen reported finding a human arm laying in their driveway. After a search of the area, deputies found the body of Hope Arnold, 33, in a nearby ditch. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple fractures to her neck and skull, consistent with being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
Wentzville biker seriously injured in crash south of Steelville
A St. Louis-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in southern Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kevin Genteman, 62, of Wentzville, was riding his bike on Highway 19, about 13 miles south of Steelville late Thursday morning when he traveled off the side of the road and struck a tree.
St. Louis woman dies in early morning crash south of Higbee
A St. Louis woman dies after she wrecks her SUV in northeast Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Victoria Cooper, 50, was driving on Route O, early Thursday morning, just south of Higbee when she ran off the side the road. The patrol says Cooper’s SUV struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree.
Twelve-year-old boy suffers head injuries when his bicycle is hit by truck in Camdenton
A 12-year old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Camdenton. The Camdenton Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and Highway 54. Police say a 74-year-old man from Camdenton was stopped at a light, waiting to turn right. When the light turned, the man started to turn, and says he did not see the child enter the road and could not stop before hitting him.
Four-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge coming into Jefferson City
Two people suffer minor injuries during a four-vehicle pileup on the Missouri River Bridge. The accident happened Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes coming into Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Ali Skeens, 25, of Columbia, attempted to slow in traffic and struck the...
Family of man killed in Osage County crash wins $6 million settlement
The family of a St. Louis-area man, killed in a crash in Osage County, wins a nearly $6 million payment in a wrongful death lawsuit. Zachary Patchin, 28, of Barnhart was killed in a crash with a box truck on Highway 50, near Linn, in January. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driver, Kale Durr, 22, of St. Robert, improperly switched lanes to pass a semi and collided head-on with Patchin’s pick-up truck. The box truck ran off the road and Patchin’s pickup caught fire. Durr was also killed in the crash.
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
