Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week Showcases Art, Live Music and Educational Experiences
Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week's 2nd annual music, art and entertainment week kicks off October 9, featuring a wide range of events focused on both live concerts and educational experiences -- all open to the public. The event comes on the heels of Mayor Tim Kelly's official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier...
chattanoogapulse.com
Sculpture Fields To Host “Fire Up The Fields Sculpture Burn” Community Event On October 22
Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is hosting “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” an annual free community event on Saturday, October 22 from 5 pm to 9:30 pm at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park located minutes from Chattanooga’s downtown Southside at 1800 Polk Street. Partnering with local...
WTVC
The Sound of Music premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scott Dunlap and Addie Counts discuss the preparation of "The Sound of Music" which premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30 at 8pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga Historical Society criticized for hosting guided tour at cemetery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An upcoming tour by the Chattanooga Historical Society at a local cemetery is cause for concern for a woman who says she has 42 relatives buried there. It's an issue that comes down to whether a cemetery is considered a public or private setting. Carla Spott...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8
Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
chattanoogapulse.com
Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator
After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
thunder1320.com
Area students on Fall Break next week
Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
WTVC
Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park
ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
tmpresale.com
The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party in Chattanooga, TN Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code
New Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party presale password has just been added! This is your best chance to order The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party show tickets before they go on sale 🙂. This might be your one chance ever to see...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1992 Hamilton County Fair
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – After years of fall events at Chester Frost Park, the Hamilton County Fair is in transition. Of course, the annual event has missed a few years because of the pandemic. This year, the County was trying to reboot the event by moving it to...
chattanoogacw.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utc.edu
Top of her class: Engineering graduate is first in many ways
Ajasia Harris graduated in May 2022. By July she had a full-time job. After earning a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—the first Howard School graduate ever to earn a degree in that subject—Harris was hired pretty much instantly by General Motors and now lives in Michigan.
Chattanooga, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Hixson High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ooltewah High School football team will have a game with The Howard School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
tmpresale.com
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Signal in Chattanooga Dec 17th, 2022 – presale code
The new Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute presale code is now live. This is a great chance for you to order Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute show tickets ahead of anyone else 😀. Don’t skip this tremendous opportunity to see Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute’s show in Chattanooga, TN 🙂...
WTVCFOX
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WDEF
Hamilton County Fair cancelled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
WTVC
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - October is on the horizon and we will be doing a series on all things medical with the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. So every show during the month we'll be giving medical advice in one minute from the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. Great advice to stay healthy this fall and winter season.
WTVCFOX
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
Comments / 0