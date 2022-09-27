ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8

Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator

After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
Area students on Fall Break next week

Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park

ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
From The Archives: 1992 Hamilton County Fair

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – After years of fall events at Chester Frost Park, the Hamilton County Fair is in transition. Of course, the annual event has missed a few years because of the pandemic. This year, the County was trying to reboot the event by moving it to...
Top of her class: Engineering graduate is first in many ways

Ajasia Harris graduated in May 2022. By July she had a full-time job. After earning a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—the first Howard School graduate ever to earn a degree in that subject—Harris was hired pretty much instantly by General Motors and now lives in Michigan.
Hamilton County Fair cancelled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - October is on the horizon and we will be doing a series on all things medical with the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. So every show during the month we'll be giving medical advice in one minute from the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. Great advice to stay healthy this fall and winter season.
