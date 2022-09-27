No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 14 Mississippi (4-0, 0-0) These two teams have not faced each other with both ranked since 1958. The Wildcats have won their last eight and are ranked in the AP top 10 for the third consecutive week after Will Levis’ third 300-yard passing performance in four games. Kentucky has relied on his arm to offset little help from the ground game, which receives a significant boost this week with the return of All-SEC back Chris Rodriguez Jr. from a four-game suspension. The Rebels have won their last 12 at home dating to 2020. Ole Miss features the SEC’s top ground attack at 280.7 yards per game and is fourth in scoring (41.0 points). The Rebels are 6.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook. The SEC’s other ranked matchup pits No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1).

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO