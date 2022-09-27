Meet Tiffany Quicke, the president for the Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition (www.tobaccofreelancastercounty.org). Tell us a little about your business. – The Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition works collaboratively with many different community partners to help educate the members of Lancaster County on issues related to tobacco and e-cigarette use and exposure. Members of our coalition attend health fairs, community events, and work closely with the school systems in the area. We have four main goals we strive to achieve: influence tobacco related prevention activities, improve community health by education, advocate for policies that reduce tobacco and e-cigarette exposure and engage businesses, agencies, and individuals in prevention activities.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO