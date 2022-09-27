Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Missing inmate from Lincoln Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Tabitha Viktora failed to return to the facility Friday night from her job in the community. Viktora started her sentence on July 29 , 2020. She was sentenced to six to 10 years on a charge of attempted robbery out of Douglas County. She has a parole eligibility date of January 14, 2023 and a tentative release date of January 11, 2025.
York News-Times
Inmate sent back to jail for assault
YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars. She was sentenced this week in York County District...
York News-Times
Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy
YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
York News-Times
Man re-sentenced to jail after 2019 case of breaking into sleeping couple’s house
YORK – In 2019, Jay Monson, now 32 years of age, of Lincoln, was sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep. This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court, to jail, because he was not in compliance with the terms of his post-release supervision.
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
strictly-business.com
Tiffany Quicke – Tobacco Free Lancaster County
Meet Tiffany Quicke, the president for the Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition (www.tobaccofreelancastercounty.org). Tell us a little about your business. – The Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition works collaboratively with many different community partners to help educate the members of Lancaster County on issues related to tobacco and e-cigarette use and exposure. Members of our coalition attend health fairs, community events, and work closely with the school systems in the area. We have four main goals we strive to achieve: influence tobacco related prevention activities, improve community health by education, advocate for policies that reduce tobacco and e-cigarette exposure and engage businesses, agencies, and individuals in prevention activities.
klin.com
Algae Alert for Lancaster County Lake
Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for Lancaster County’s Bluestem Lake. Further health alerts for toxic blue-green algae have been issued at the following lakes:. Big Indian Lake (Gage County) Willow Creek Reservoir (Pierce County) Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) (Pawnee County)
1011now.com
Policing assessment identifies issues within Lincoln Police Department
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The gallery can be viewed at UNO's Weber Fine Arts Building. Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients. Updated: 5 hours ago.
klkntv.com
Night of drinking ended in strangulation at Lincoln Motel 6, court documents say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man whose remains were found in a dumpster at a northwest Lincoln motel was strangled, according to court documents filed Thursday. Lincoln Police Officer Robert Martin gave more details on what led up to the killing of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. On Aug. 29, Patz...
klkntv.com
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
York News-Times
$100K worth of cocaine seized in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY – On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped an eastbound vehicle for two separate traffic infractions. During the course of the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity due to information provided by the operator.
WOWT
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
Lincoln Police Department investigating Thursday homicide
The homicide occurred near N 65th St and Madison Ave. on Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived and located a deceased man inside the residence.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
KSNB Local4
Hastings city council cuts property tax to combat county tax increase
UNK played host to over 600 fourth graders from schools across central Nebraska. Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city.
NSP encourages suspicious activity reporting following #SeeSayDay
LINCOLN, NEB. — In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all Nebraskans of the options available to report suspicious activity. Sunday, September 25, was #SeeSayDay across the United States. The event serves as a reminder of the “If you see...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
klkntv.com
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
