ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Missing inmate from Lincoln Community Correction Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Tabitha Viktora failed to return to the facility Friday night from her job in the community. Viktora started her sentence on July 29 , 2020. She was sentenced to six to 10 years on a charge of attempted robbery out of Douglas County. She has a parole eligibility date of January 14, 2023 and a tentative release date of January 11, 2025.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Inmate sent back to jail for assault

YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars. She was sentenced this week in York County District...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy

YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
YORK COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, NE
York County, NE
Government
Hamilton County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
County
Platte County, NE
Platte County, NE
Government
County
Hamilton County, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
strictly-business.com

Tiffany Quicke – Tobacco Free Lancaster County

Meet Tiffany Quicke, the president for the Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition (www.tobaccofreelancastercounty.org). Tell us a little about your business. – The Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition works collaboratively with many different community partners to help educate the members of Lancaster County on issues related to tobacco and e-cigarette use and exposure. Members of our coalition attend health fairs, community events, and work closely with the school systems in the area. We have four main goals we strive to achieve: influence tobacco related prevention activities, improve community health by education, advocate for policies that reduce tobacco and e-cigarette exposure and engage businesses, agencies, and individuals in prevention activities.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Algae Alert for Lancaster County Lake

Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for Lancaster County’s Bluestem Lake. Further health alerts for toxic blue-green algae have been issued at the following lakes:. Big Indian Lake (Gage County) Willow Creek Reservoir (Pierce County) Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) (Pawnee County)
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Policing assessment identifies issues within Lincoln Police Department

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The gallery can be viewed at UNO's Weber Fine Arts Building. Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#County Attorney#York#York County Sheriff
klkntv.com

Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

$100K worth of cocaine seized in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY – On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped an eastbound vehicle for two separate traffic infractions. During the course of the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity due to information provided by the operator.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
WOWT

NDCS reports missing inmate from Lincoln corrections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. It’s reported Danielle Zelazny, 37, disappeared after being in downtown Lincoln for an appointment Wednesday. Officials describe her as 5′4, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
kfornow.com

Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19

Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy