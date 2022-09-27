Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
California man seriously injured in Jefferson City crash
A Moniteau County man suffers serious injuries in a Jefferson City traffic accident. The JCPD reports Stephen Vaught, 45, of California, was driving in the 3800 block of Highway 50 west Friday morning when he drifted off the left side of the road into the grass median. Vaught attempted to get back onto the road, crossed both lanes of Highway 50 and struck a pickup truck.
KMOV
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.
KMOV
Overturned school bus halts traffic amid multi-car crash on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school bus overturned and rested on the concrete median following a crash on Interstate 70 Friday morning. Just before 6 a.m., first responders shut down the eastbound lanes near Carrie for a three-car crash involving a school bus. No children were aboard. However, police...
kjluradio.com
St. Louis woman dies in early morning crash south of Higbee
A St. Louis woman dies after she wrecks her SUV in northeast Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Victoria Cooper, 50, was driving on Route O, early Thursday morning, just south of Higbee when she ran off the side the road. The patrol says Cooper’s SUV struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City early morning house fire sends two to the hospital
Two people are taken to a Jefferson City hospital following an early morning house fire near St. Mary’s Hospital. The Jefferson City Fire Department reports they were called to a single-story home in the 1700 block of Providence Road around 3:30 this morning. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived. However, the fire was quickly brought under control.
KMOV
Man found shot in North City Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning. The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
kjluradio.com
Wentzville biker seriously injured in crash south of Steelville
A St. Louis-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in southern Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kevin Genteman, 62, of Wentzville, was riding his bike on Highway 19, about 13 miles south of Steelville late Thursday morning when he traveled off the side of the road and struck a tree.
KMOV
Accident briefly closes all but one lane of SB I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident closed all but one lane of southbound I-270 between Manchester and Dougherty Ferry in Des Peres for part of Saturday morning. The accident happened sometime after 7:00 a.m. The view from the MoDOT camera showed only one lane of traffic getting through for nearly an hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
kjluradio.com
Four-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge coming into Jefferson City
Two people suffer minor injuries during a four-vehicle pileup on the Missouri River Bridge. The accident happened Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes coming into Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Ali Skeens, 25, of Columbia, attempted to slow in traffic and struck the...
Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
kjfmradio.com
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
myleaderpaper.com
Two women injured in crash east of Hillsboro
An Imperial woman and a Festus woman were injured Monday morning, Sept. 26, in a four-vehicle accident on Hwy. A east of Pioneer Road and Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:42 a.m., Tory K. McKinney, 66, of Festus, in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, and Juan D. Pascual,...
mymoinfo.com
Four Vehicle Crash in Ste. Genevieve County Injures Two
(Miller’s) Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 32 just west of Brown Road when all four vehicles were headed eastbound. A Chevy Cruze driven by 25-year-old Jessica Finley of...
wlds.com
Two-County Chase Ends in DUI Arrest in Pike County
Calhoun and Pike County Sherriff’s Deputies averted a tragedy with a chase of a suspect on Saturday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at 7:55PM, deputies received a report of a red Chevrolet truck with a four-wheeler in the back, driving erratically and causing damage at a business located near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, with the vehicle fleeing the scene northbound at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 96.
Man shot and killd in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday morning. His body was found at Temple Place at about 1:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing. […]
Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
KMOV
Man found dead from gunshot in Greater Ville neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in a backyard in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
Comments / 0