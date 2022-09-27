ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.

BRIDGETON, MO