St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
KMOV
Proposal to increase pay for St. Louis police officers introduced at BOA
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A resolution calling for salaries for St. Louis police officers to be comparable and competitive with area police departments was introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Friday morning. Resolution 113 was introduced by 14th ward Alderwoman Carol Howard and 27th ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd.
kfmo.com
Ongoing Work to Develop Bonneville Plaza
(Bonne Terre, MO) Behind the scenes work continues in the development of the Bonneville Plaza at Bonne Terre. The latest effort includes working a blight study to lay the ground work to have the area be included in a Tax Increment Finance District, or T.I.F. The City Administrator of Bonne Terre, Shawn Kay, says once the T.I.F. is set up it would help fund the Plaza's infrastructure redevelopment.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’
In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
KMOV
Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday. A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
kjluradio.com
American Red Cross sending vechiles, volunteers from mid-Missouri to Florida
The American Red Cross of Missouri is deploying responders to Florida. Rebecca Gordon, Executive Director of the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross, says more than 100 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas have been deployed. And two more teams from mid-Missouri will be leaving soon. Gordon says the organization is sending two emergency response vehicles, each manned by two volunteers, to Florida.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A warm start to October
Clear skies expected for the first week of October. Temperatures will be in the 70s all week.
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
KMOV
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified
ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.
