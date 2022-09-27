ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Ongoing Work to Develop Bonneville Plaza

(Bonne Terre, MO) Behind the scenes work continues in the development of the Bonneville Plaza at Bonne Terre. The latest effort includes working a blight study to lay the ground work to have the area be included in a Tax Increment Finance District, or T.I.F. The City Administrator of Bonne Terre, Shawn Kay, says once the T.I.F. is set up it would help fund the Plaza's infrastructure redevelopment.
BONNE TERRE, MO
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
FORT MYERS, FL
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’

In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday. A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

American Red Cross sending vechiles, volunteers from mid-Missouri to Florida

The American Red Cross of Missouri is deploying responders to Florida. Rebecca Gordon, Executive Director of the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross, says more than 100 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas have been deployed. And two more teams from mid-Missouri will be leaving soon. Gordon says the organization is sending two emergency response vehicles, each manned by two volunteers, to Florida.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

