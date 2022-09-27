Ahead of tonight's anticipated sophomore premiere of Ghosts on CBS, news broke this morning announcing how one of the original BBC series stars, on which the American sitcom is based, will be appearing in an episode of TV's number one comedy this season. As if the fans from both the U.S. and U.K. shows couldn't be more excited, the episode will guest star British actor, Mathew Baynton, who is also one of the producers behind the CBS adaptation.

