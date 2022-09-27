Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's Death Certificate Cites Cause of Death
Weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, her death certificate has been filed and it cites an official cause of death. According to TMZ, the legal document reveals the late Royal died at 3:10 PM local time on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. As for her cause of death, that is simply listed as "Old Age."
Meghan Markle to Possibly Make UK Return Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Is Meghan Markle heading back to the U.K. following the Queen's death? Markle has reportedly found a fan among several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
'Ghosts' Season 2: Original BBC Series' Star to Appear on CBS Sitcom
Ahead of tonight's anticipated sophomore premiere of Ghosts on CBS, news broke this morning announcing how one of the original BBC series stars, on which the American sitcom is based, will be appearing in an episode of TV's number one comedy this season. As if the fans from both the U.S. and U.K. shows couldn't be more excited, the episode will guest star British actor, Mathew Baynton, who is also one of the producers behind the CBS adaptation.
'Ghosts' on CBS: Easter Eggs in the Season 2 Opening Credits Hint at What's Ahead
After months of waiting and anticipation, Ghosts Season 2 has finally premiered on CBS and there is a subtle change in the show's opening credits. After fans finally got their answers to whether Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) can see the Woodstone B&B spirits, they were treated to a few new Easter eggs in the title credits, similar to last season, that seemingly hint what's ahead for its second year.
