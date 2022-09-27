ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

'I never thought I would get something like this': Jeffrey Francis named Hillsdale County veteran of the year

By Elyse Apel
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago

HILLSDALE — Jeffrey E. Francis was awarded the Hillsdale County Veteran of the Year 2022 award on Monday by a committee of local service groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLf1L_0iC5e4zK00

This year marked the 60th anniversary of the award being given out, something that has always been done on the Veterans Day at the Hillsdale County Fair.

Francis was recognized for his military service and his service in many different community organizations.

“This year, we had four amazing candidates,” said Steve Tulloch, one of the award’s committee members. “Of course, they have to be a veteran, but it’s really about what they did when they got back.”

Francis served in the U.S. Army from January 1969 through August 1970 with the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Division where he received numerous combat service awards including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze Service Stars and many more.

“I was kind of surprised, but a little bit excited,” said Francis, “I’m also a little emotional because I never thought I would get something like this.”

When Francis returned from serving, he decided to get involved in the community.

“I first got involved with the Exchange Club back in the 1980s. It just mushroomed from there. I started getting involved in different things.”

Francis served as an officer of the Hillsdale Exchange Club. He has also been the chairperson for the Patriot's Day Fly-In for six years.

After he retired from the Market House after over 30 years in the grocery business, Francis found even more time to serve his community.

“Since I’ve retired, I’ve been even more involved than I was before I retired because I have more time.”

Francis serves with many veteran or patriotic organizations including being the chairperson of the “So Proudly We Hail” committee which honors individuals and businesses who display the American Flag. He is also a member of the Hillsdale County Veterans Affairs board and the Leighr A. Wright American Legion Post 53 of Hillsdale.

He is also a part of The Cross Project. Serving as a chairperson, he helps to plan the yearly cross displays which are up for approximately two weeks before and after Memorial Day and Veterans Day in Hillsdale honoring all Hillsdale County veterans who died during any conflict.

Crosses are also displayed in Jonesville for approximately two weeks around the Fourth of July.

The Hillsdale County Veteran of the Year committee continues to expand what it means to be a Hillsdale County Veteran of the Year.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“One of our new traditions is that the prior year’s Veteran of the Year will be the grand marshall at the next year’s parade,” said Tulloch.

Tom Richards, the 2021 Veteran of the Year, led Monday's parade procession through Hillsdale in a convertible Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by Hillsdale Buick GMC.

The Veteran of the Year award is given to military veterans who continue to serve beyond their military service in various community and philanthropic endeavors.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veterans Day#Veterans Affairs#Festival#The U S Army#The Exchange Club#The Market House
