ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hot 100 First-Timers: Omar Apollo Arrives With ‘Evergreen’

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Omar Apollo scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Oct. 1) with his budding hit “Evergreen.”

The song, released in April via Warner Records, debuts at No. 62 with 7.4 million U.S. streams (up 70%) in the Sept. 16-22 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also opens at No. 35 on all-genre Streaming Songs chart.

The surge can be attributed in part to the singer-songwriter’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Sept. 15, in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. Omar Apollo performed “Evergreen,” along with “En El Olvido,” “Petrified” and “Endlessly.”

“Evergreen” has also expanded its reach thanks to TikTok, where a portion of the song’s bridge has been used in nearly 300,000 clips.

Omar Apollo (real name Omar Velasco; Apollo plays on his middle name, Apolonio), 25, first appeared on a Billboard chart in August 2019 with his EP Friends . The set debuted and peaked at No. 19 on Heatseekers Albums.

The following year, he notched his first entry on a Billboard songs survey when Joji’s “High Hopes,” on which he’s featured, reached No. 31 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. He returned to Heatseekers Albums in 2020 with Apolonio , which hit No. 12.

Omar Apollo’s debut studio album Ivory sent him to new heights on Billboard ‘s charts earlier this year, crowning Heatseekers Albums and hitting No. 19 on Top Alternative Albums and No. 152 on the Billboard 200 , marking his first appearance on the all-genre tally, in April. The set includes guests Daniel Caesar (on “Invincible”) and Kali Uchis (on “Bad Life”). He also recruited The Neptunes to produce the track “Tamagotchi.”

Outside of his solo work, Omar Apollo has collaborated with the likes of Deaton Chris Anthony, Benny Blanco, C. Tangana and Still Woozy. “Te Olvidaste,” with C. Tangana, was nominated for record of the year and best alternative song at the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards last year.

Omar Apollo is currently on the road through November on his headlining Protoype Tour, with Ranyn Lenae.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Steve Lacy Tops Hot 100 Producers Chart for the First Time

Steve Lacy rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated Oct. 1), becoming the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to three charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 that he solely produced. “Bad Habit” ranks at No. 2 on the Hot 100, followed by “Static” and “Dark Red” at Nos. 82 and 95, respectively. “Bad Habit” holds at its highpoint with 37.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 19.6 million official streams and 2,000 sold in the U.S. in the Sept. 16-22 tracking week, according to Luminate. The single rebounds for a fifth week at No. 1 on the Streaming...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Raphael Performs Hits Medley With CNCO & Pablo Lopez at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Raphael received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he also performed a medley of timeless hits.  Joined by Spanish pop star Pablo López and Latin boy band CNCO, Raphael performed his tracks “De Tanta Gente,” “Mi Gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como Yo Te Amo,” “Que Sabe Nadie” and “Escandalo.”  Raphael is recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions” that have influenced the development of Latin music around the world.  With a musical career that spans more than 60 years, Raphael — known for anthemic songs such as...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tini Brings the Emotion to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘Carne Y Hueso’ Performance

Tini tugged at the collective heartstrings of everyone in attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where she delivered an emotional performance of her recent single, “Carne Y Hueso.” She sang the heartfelt lyrics in a flowing pink gown, sitting atop an onstage staircase, as a stunning piano and orchestral live accompaniment heightened the emotion of the performance. At the end of the song, the 25-year-old artist was met by venue-shaking cheers and a standing ovation inside the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Grown up from the star of the popular Disney Channel Latin America telenovela Violetta — which...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Billboard

The Top Artists From Mysteryland 2022 Including Armin van Buuren, Beyoncé & More

Beyond our list of the top tracks from Mysteryland 2022, we’ve also got a roundup of the top artists from the festival, which happened August 26 to 28 near Amsterdam. This list is made up of acts who actually played the fest like Oliver Heldens and James Hype and many who did not, including Beyoncé and Burna Boy. The list features a combination of rising and already established dance acts, many of them coming from the European scene. Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Kali Uchis
Person
Benny Blanco
Billboard

Grupo Firme & Camilo Pull Up to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to Sing Hit Collab ‘Alaska’

Grupo Firme and Camilo took the stage to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The set kicked off with the Mexican group pulling up in the iconic vintage orange van from the “Alaska” music video and began singing their ranchera anthem “Ya Superame,” which scored the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, the Colombian singer-songwriter joined Firme’s seven members to sing their banda hit song “Alaska,” which they released in mid-August. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Carlos Vives and Los Ángeles Azules Put Their Hearts Into ‘Cumbia del Corazón’ Performance At 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

During the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), Colombian artist Carlos Vives joined forces with Mexican act Los Ángeles Azules for a colorful and energetic performance of their latest hit, “Cumbia del Corazón.” Performed on a retro-inspired stage, similar to that of the song’s music video, Vives and the musicians delivered the song while flanked by pairs of dancers creating the atmosphere of a casual club. In 2020 Vives was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Hall of Fame, honored for his career as a singer-songwriter and also his career as a host, actor and philanthropist....
MUSIC
Billboard

Manuel Turizo Brings Splash of Color to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘La Bachata’

Manuel Turizo performed a colorful rendition of his hit song “La Bachata” at Thursday’s (Sept. 29) 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Wearing a blue jumpsuit and surrounded by dancers dressed in floral-print bodysuits and flower headpieces, Turizo brought the beat to Miami’s Watsco Center with his first foray into bachata. Last month, he told Billboard why he decided to make his first bachata song. “I’ve been a big fan of the genre since I was little, and that’s what motivated me to release a bachata,” he said. “It’s definitely the first song I do in this genre, but it won’t be the...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Calibre 50 Perform ‘El Mexicano Es Fregon’ With Emmanuel Delgado at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Calibre 50 took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29) to perform “El Mexicano Es Fregon” for their first performance at the show since Tony Elizondo joined the group back in March. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The band performed in coordinated red blazers with black shirts and pants. The groupmates all wore black cowboy hats, with their featured guest, Emmanuel Delgado, opting for a black baseball cap. Drummer Erick Garcia performed from a light-up platform with his bandmates all in a line in front of him. Images flashed behind the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Evergreen#Hot 100#Grammy Awards#Npr#Warner Records#Npr Tiny Desk Concert#Latinx Heritage Month#Tiktok#Heatseekers Albums#Ivory
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Earns Her Crown at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Ranchera Anthem ‘La Reina’

Christina Aguilera belted out her ranchera song “La Reina” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). The chart-topping artist blew everyone away and received a standing ovation at the end. The song is part of her Latin Grammy-nominated album Aguilera. After her performance, she received the Spirit of Hope Award from her collaborators Ozuna and Becky G. She accepted the award “humbly, with gratitude and pride,” Aguilera said in her speech, which she delivered in English and was translated into Spanish. “It’s so nice to be in a room where they can say my name correctly and...
MUSIC
Billboard

These Are The Top Tracks From Mysteryland 2022

The first post-pandemic edition of Dutch dance fest Mysteryland thumped to life Aug. 26-28 in a location outside Amsterdam. The lineup included a mix of stars and rising artists, including Carl Cox, Paul Kalkbrenner, Acraze, Oliver Heldens, DJ Koze, DJ Snake, Dom Dolla and many others. But while thousands of tracks were played over the weekend, a slim collection of 20 got rinsed more heavily than all the others. The list of the top 20 tracks from Mysteryland 2022 includes a mix between the old and new, with Kevin Lyttle and Spragga Benz’s 2003 classic “Turn Me On” showing up...
MUSIC
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. Oct. 7 Broken Bells, INTO THE BLUECharlie Puth, CharlieLamb of God, OmensQuavo & Takeoff, Only Built for Infinity LinksStray Kids, MaxidentWILLOW, <COPINGMECHANISM>  Oct. 11 Offset, [title not yet announced] Oct. 14 Denitia, HighwaysMykki Blanco, Stay Close to MusicRed Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream CanteenThe 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign LanguageTove Lo, Dirt Femme Oct. 21 Arctic Monkeys, The CarCarly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest TimeMeghan Trainor, Takin’ It BackTaylor Swift, MidnightsTegan and Sara, Crybaby Nov. 4 Phoenix, Alpha Zulu Nov. 11 Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong SurviveLouis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future Nov. 18 ENHYPEN, Sadame More from BillboardThe 50 Best Albums of 2022 So Far: Staff PicksCalvin Harris Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2'R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Russ Millions, UMI, Kaash Paige & More
MUSIC
Billboard

Maluma Gets Romantic With New Single ‘Junio’ at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

In a set straight from La Comuna 13 — a popular neighborhood in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia — Maluma performed his new single “Junio” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian singer got romantic with this R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, where he sings about crushing hard on a girl that he’s thinking, “How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend?” But Maluma isn’t looking — in fact, he left it very clear that his heart is taken when he stepped down from the stage following his colorful performance to give...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

With nine wins — including artist of the year, tour of the year and songwriter of the year — Bad Bunny was the big champion at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The Puerto Rican star, who has been breaking attendance and chart records, also took home top Latin album of the year and top Latin rhythm album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, the longest-running album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 so far this year, as well as Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the...
MUSIC
Billboard

7 Things You Didn’t See on TV at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

While artists such as Christina Aguilera, Chayanne, Raphael, and Nicky Jam received special awards, and Bad Bunny swept the categories at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, others revealed exciting news on the red carpet Thursday night (Sept. 29). Below, check out seven things you didn’t see on TV: 1. Edgar Barrera revealed that he’s been writing music for Grupo Firme and is working on Maluma’s upcoming album, which will be a pop set. 2. Speaking of albums, Ovy on the Drums, Karol G’s longtime producer, revealed that he’s been working on the “Provenza” singer’s upcoming fourth studio album. “For me,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Reveals What Fans Can Expect From ‘La Luz’ At Latin Music Week

To cap off day two of Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami on Sept. 27, superstar Christina Aguilera threw an epic Premiere Party during which she discussed her Spanish-language project AGUILERA and the three EPs that feed into it, with the third and final being the upcoming La Luz. Before playing tunes new and old, she discussed her long-awaited return to Latin music. Having released her first Spanish-language album, Mi Reflejo, back in 2000, Aguilera kicked off 2022 with the release of La Fuerza, the first EP in the trilogy. She spoke about wanting to come back strong, aptly choosing...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ozuna Kicks Off 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Lively ‘La Copa’ Performance

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards started off with a bang on Thursday night (Sept. 29), thanks to Ozuna, who delivered a colorful opening performance of his brand new single, “La Copa.” Dressed in a pair of neon green cargo pants and a sleek varsity jacket, Ozuna delivered the track while making his way across the stage, which was completely transformed into the vibrant “Ozutochi Hotel,” with employees and guests alike dancing to the bright, celebratory jam as fireworks went off behind them. Ozuna is a finalist for top Latin albums artist of the year, male, at this year’s ceremony. Ahead...
MUSIC
Billboard

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Lights Up in a Cover of His ‘Go-To’ Harry Styles Hit: Watch

The worlds of Harry Styles and SEVENTEEN fans have collided. Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN tried his hand at a Styles cover by taking on the British artist’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “As It Was.” Seungkwan’s rendition was released Friday (Sept. 30) along with a video as part of the Spotify Singles series. Though the K-pop star’s visual kicks off with a creepy thunderstorm, his cover matches the original’s upbeat feel. As the song’s twinkling synth instrumental acts as a countdown to the lyrics, he sits down in a chair in a pastel green suit and places headphones over his ears...
MUSIC
Billboard

John Legend Teaches a Musical History Lesson at Intimate El Rey Theatre Concert in LA

Did you know that John Legend played piano on “Everything Is Everything” from Lauryn Hill’s Grammy-winning solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill way back in 1998? Or that he sang backup vocals on Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name” in 2003? Or that his 2005 breakout single “Ordinary People” was originally intended to be a Black Eyed Peas chorus? Related John Legend Talks New Album 'Legend,' His Complicated Relationship With Kanye West & More 09/29/2022 The singer/songwriter told all those stories and more, spanning his almost quarter-century in music, to a crowd of only hundreds at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

M.I.A. Flexes on New Release ‘Beep’: Stream It Now

Need a factoid to make you feel positively ancient? Consider, M.I.A.’s debut single “Galang” from Arular turns 20 next year. True story, and almost impossible to comprehend. Before the anniversary signs flash up, M.I.A. should make a long overdue return with MATA, her forthcoming sixth studio album. It’s expected to drop “any day now,” according to reps from Island Records, which will release the set through a recently-announced global deal. Before that happens, M.I.A. gives us “Beep,” a confident self-inspection and a exotic deep-dive exploration of percussion, on which she sings and raps, “Yeah I’m bringing someone new/There’s no limit/I’m tryna feel...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy