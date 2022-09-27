Pega Recognized as the Highest Ranked Vendor by Gartner in 2022 Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. “We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry...
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
salestechstar.com
Blue Yonder Recognized as a Leader in Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022
Leadership ranking is attributed to Blue Yonder’s ability to provide a supply chain digital twin, prescriptive insights and automated resolutions. Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, is positioned as a Leader in the recently released Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022 based on the capabilities of its Luminate Control Tower solution.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Pliant Named as Top 20 Vendor
DEJ report highlights Pliant as an emerging leader in the IT performance management market. Pliant, a leading provider of API-driven orchestration and automation solutions announced that it has been named a Top 20 Emerging Vendor for Managing IT Performance in 2022 by technology research firm Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ). The classification is based on the findings of a major DEJ study entitled “24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022,” which gathered input and insights from over 3,300 organizations. DEJ researchers selected the winning vendors based on how effectively they address the top IT performance management challenges cited by study participants.
salestechstar.com
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
salestechstar.com
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
salestechstar.com
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
IDnow Announces Collaboration With Adobe Document Cloud to Make Digital Signatures Simpler and More Secure
IDnow delivers identity verification and authentication for Adobe Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway. IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces a global collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud, the world’s leading PDF and e-signature tools solution, to make identify verification for validated signatures simpler and more secure.
salestechstar.com
Kantata Earns the Top Spot on G2’s Fall 2022 Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software
Kantata praised for providing real-time visibility over all aspects of services businesses. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced it ranks first on G2’s Fall 2022 Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software (PSA). This marks the second quarter in a row Kantata has earned the number one designation among all of the leading PSA vendors. Kantata also tops G2’s global Fall 2022 Grid for Resource Management and is recognized as a Leader on the global Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management Fall 2022 Grid report.
salestechstar.com
du Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Digital Transformation Journey to 5G
Next-generation OSS solution from HPE provides a single orchestration platform enabling services from traditional mobile and fixed line connectivity to 5G slice management and Edge orchestration. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is deploying HPE’s end-to-end service orchestration software to accelerate their digital transformation...
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Named a Leader in All 5 IDC MarketScapes Reports for Worldwide Supply Chain
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it has been recognized as a leader in all five IDC MarketScapes on Worldwide Supply Chain: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47619722, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49568417, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49568517, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47620822, September 2022); and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49578717, September 2022).
salestechstar.com
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
salestechstar.com
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
salestechstar.com
Unstruk Partners with Primer to Offer Enhanced Document Intelligence within the Unstruk Data Portal
– The partnership between Unstruk and Primer integrates the leading vendor for Natural Language Processing (NLP) into the world’s first knowledge hub designed for spatial intelligence. – The integration of Primer within the Unstruk Data platform allows users to correlate information from videos, images, 3D files, and more with...
salestechstar.com
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
salestechstar.com
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
salestechstar.com
FICO Forum Africa to Explore Customer-Centric Growth in a Challenging Economy
Bruce Whitfield will deliver keynote address at 17 November event in Johannesburg. Leading global analytics company FICO, named best technology provider for data analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, will be hosting the 6th FICO Forum Africa on 17 November in Johannesburg. Attendees will explore how African financial institutions can use technology advances and advanced analytics to increase growth during a challenging economic period, marked by a cost-of-living crisis, the pandemic’s after-effects and an increase in financial scams.
salestechstar.com
TigerEye Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification with Prescient Assurance
TigerEye’s SOC 2 Compliance Ensures Customer Data is Protected. TigerEye, a sales software company currently in stealth, announced it completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries. The SOC 2 Type 1 audit,...
salestechstar.com
Affinity Adds 10 Million Data Insights on People and Deals into Platform
Affinity Data insights make it easier for dealmakers to find and connect with founders and experts in their network within the Affinity CRM to vet and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, announced it has expanded the Affinity Data offering with insights on over 10 million founders, executives, and experts, including data points like industry, job function, seniority, education, job titles, and years of experience. This new data provides deeper insight into the people in a dealmaker’s network to connect the research and dealmaking process in one centralized system: Affinity CRM. With Affinity Data dealmakers can quickly evaluate people in their network to screen deals or identify potential investments, find experts to support due diligence or portfolio companies, and make decisions faster.
Comments / 0