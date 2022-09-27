Read full article on original website
Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
What's Going On: Festival Fun
Get out this and go somewhere, from history tours and festival fun. It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
Tailgating with Wade's RV
Take tailgating experience to the next level by purchasing a Wade’s RV!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes. Website: wadesrv.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WADE'S RV.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to appear in Edmond over weekend
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend in Edmond. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Edmond's Wings Fall Festival near Eastern and Memorial. While attending the even, you can meet "Bologna Beth" and "Jumbo Dog Jacob", two "hotdoggers" who travel...
PHOTOS: Braum's to open new location in Blanchard on October 4
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — A new Braum's location is opening on Blanchard on October 4. The store will be located at 1501 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. The building is just over 6,000 square feet and will have seating for about 80 guests. The store will also feature a market...
Gov. Kevin Stitt gets first-hand look at training being done to secure Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt got a first-hand look at training being done as part of his Mission: Secure Our Schools initiative. Stitt took part in an exercise with authorities at a school this week. Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools directs all state troopers to complete active shooter...
The Friends + Family Event Rewarding Bob Mills Furniture Customers
When you walk into Bob Mills Furniture it's like shopping with family. This weekend they are honoring customers with their Friends and Family event. From prizes to free furniture, it is an event you do not want to miss. We got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills.
OKC Animal Welfare looking to find forever home for dog found zipped up in duffle bag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — World, meet Duff, a sweet boy with a hard past who is in need of his forever home!. The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking to get Duff into his forever home after his tragic past. The OKC Animal Welfare posted to their Facebook, saying...
West Village District announced as newest district in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new downtown district, the West Village District, was announced Thursday by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The new district encompasses the southwestern corner of downtown including John Rex Elementary, Historic Film Row, The Montgomery Apartments, Main Street Arcade building, West Village Apartments, The Jones Assembly and 21c Museum Hotel.
Oklahoma health officials share new information about long COVID and its impact
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Medical Association shared new information Wednesday about long COVID, also known as long haul syndrome or post-COVID conditions, and treatment options. Long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months, or even years, after recovering from the virus. Research shows one...
Edmond Electric to increase fuel adjustment cost rate beginning with October bills
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric customers will soon notice an increase in the fuel adjustment cost rate on their monthly bills. The fuel cost adjustment will be set at 2.5 cents per kWh beginning with October's bills. The current rate is 2 cents per kWh. The average customer...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of four African lion cubs
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday. Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and a male, on Monday, September 26 at the Zoo’s Lion Overlook habitat. The last litter of African lion...
Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
Squad car set up outside OKCPD's Santa Fe Division in honor of Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department has set out a squad car in front of the Santa Fe Division to honor Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke was killed on Thursday in an off-duty car accident after she was struck head on by an oncoming vehicle while headed home from work.
'We're going to make a huge difference': Red Cross talks Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Devastation was left behind in Florida from Hurricane Ian. In this time of crisis, the Oklahoma standard is on full display. Several Oklahoma groups are stepping in to help people affected by the hurricane. Fox 25 spoke with people from the American Red Cross (ACR),...
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
Oklahoma governor's race tightening? Election analyst shifts race outlook
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A national election analyst group is shifting its outlook on Oklahoma's governor's race less than six weeks from November's midterms. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday moved the race between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister from 'Solid R' to 'Likely R.' But what does that change mean?
Purcell woman killed in crash in McClain County
PURCELL (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a woman dead in Purcell. Officials say 62-year-old Cherie Hudson of Purcell was killed after crashing into another driver at the intersection of Green Ave and Main Street. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week in connection to a fatal shooting in 2020. Police said Patrick Matthews shot his roommate, Johnathan Gonzalez, at a home in the 9700 block of High Noon Road on December 2020. At the time...
