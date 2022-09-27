ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On: Festival Fun

Get out this and go somewhere, from history tours and festival fun. It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating with Wade's RV

Take tailgating experience to the next level by purchasing a Wade’s RV!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes. Website: wadesrv.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WADE'S RV.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to appear in Edmond over weekend

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend in Edmond. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Edmond's Wings Fall Festival near Eastern and Memorial. While attending the even, you can meet "Bologna Beth" and "Jumbo Dog Jacob", two "hotdoggers" who travel...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Braum's to open new location in Blanchard on October 4

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — A new Braum's location is opening on Blanchard on October 4. The store will be located at 1501 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. The building is just over 6,000 square feet and will have seating for about 80 guests. The store will also feature a market...
BLANCHARD, OK
okcfox.com

West Village District announced as newest district in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new downtown district, the West Village District, was announced Thursday by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The new district encompasses the southwestern corner of downtown including John Rex Elementary, Historic Film Row, The Montgomery Apartments, Main Street Arcade building, West Village Apartments, The Jones Assembly and 21c Museum Hotel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma health officials share new information about long COVID and its impact

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Medical Association shared new information Wednesday about long COVID, also known as long haul syndrome or post-COVID conditions, and treatment options. Long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months, or even years, after recovering from the virus. Research shows one...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of four African lion cubs

OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday. Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and a male, on Monday, September 26 at the Zoo’s Lion Overlook habitat. The last litter of African lion...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma governor's race tightening? Election analyst shifts race outlook

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A national election analyst group is shifting its outlook on Oklahoma's governor's race less than six weeks from November's midterms. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday moved the race between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister from 'Solid R' to 'Likely R.' But what does that change mean?
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Purcell woman killed in crash in McClain County

PURCELL (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a woman dead in Purcell. Officials say 62-year-old Cherie Hudson of Purcell was killed after crashing into another driver at the intersection of Green Ave and Main Street. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
PURCELL, OK

