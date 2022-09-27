Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
salestechstar.com
Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. “We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry...
salestechstar.com
Native Salesforce Software Prolifiq Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Account management software Prolifiq takes steps to improve security and is now fully SOC2 compliant. Prolifiq, the leading account planning platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This report shows Prolifiq’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for their customers.
salestechstar.com
du Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Digital Transformation Journey to 5G
Next-generation OSS solution from HPE provides a single orchestration platform enabling services from traditional mobile and fixed line connectivity to 5G slice management and Edge orchestration. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is deploying HPE’s end-to-end service orchestration software to accelerate their digital transformation...
salestechstar.com
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
salestechstar.com
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
salestechstar.com
Signeasy Adds Powerful Capabilities to Its Esignature API Along With a Self-Serve Developer Platform
Loved by global, fast-growing businesses like Nomisma, Rappi, and Truepill. Signeasy, a leading provider of eSignature and contract workflow solutions, today announced the release of its updated eSignature API solution and the tremendous growth of its API business over the last two years. Signeasy’s customers have grown tenfold, and its continued momentum signifies great demand for powerful eSignature API solutions worldwide.
salestechstar.com
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
salestechstar.com
IDnow Announces Collaboration With Adobe Document Cloud to Make Digital Signatures Simpler and More Secure
IDnow delivers identity verification and authentication for Adobe Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway. IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces a global collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud, the world’s leading PDF and e-signature tools solution, to make identify verification for validated signatures simpler and more secure.
salestechstar.com
Pliant Named as Top 20 Vendor
DEJ report highlights Pliant as an emerging leader in the IT performance management market. Pliant, a leading provider of API-driven orchestration and automation solutions announced that it has been named a Top 20 Emerging Vendor for Managing IT Performance in 2022 by technology research firm Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ). The classification is based on the findings of a major DEJ study entitled “24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022,” which gathered input and insights from over 3,300 organizations. DEJ researchers selected the winning vendors based on how effectively they address the top IT performance management challenges cited by study participants.
salestechstar.com
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
salestechstar.com
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
salestechstar.com
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
salestechstar.com
Bain & Company: Digital Disruption Will Maintain Pace And/or Accelerate Over Next 5 Years, According to Survey
70% of the 1,400 business leaders surveyed by Bain say they’re experiencing ‘significant digital disruption, and 85% of them believe this disruption will either maintain its pace, or accelerate’. Nearly 80% of companies that are considered as “digital disrupters” gained market share over the last two years, according...
salestechstar.com
Navisite Appoints Jason Zolczynski as Vice President of Oracle Applications
Accomplished consulting leader to head Navisite’s professional services team for the Oracle practice, including Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion. Navisite announced that Jason Zolczynski has joined the company as vice president of Oracle applications overseeing the professional services team. Building on the significant scale and growth of Navisite’s Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion practices, Jason will work with leadership to continue to evolve the company’s Oracle strategy, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and its Oracle applications portfolio.
salestechstar.com
Logixboard Unveils Real-Time Automated Container Tracking
The latest feature further empowers forwarders and brokers to deliver remarkable digital experiences to their customers, and compete with larger, digital first forwarders. Logixboard, the leader in providing digital customer experience solutions to international freight forwarders and customs brokers, today added real-time, automated container tracking (ACT) to their industry leading customer experience platform.
salestechstar.com
Avaya Named a ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Video Conferencing – Enabling Future-Ready Unified Communications
Avaya Driving Innovation in Traditional Video Meetings with True Workstream Collaboration, Enabling Teams to Achieve Seamless Coordination and Productivity. Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2022. Avaya continues to provide customers with digital workplace solutions built on the understanding that work is not just what is done within a meeting, but also the before and after.
salestechstar.com
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
salestechstar.com
Unstruk Partners with Primer to Offer Enhanced Document Intelligence within the Unstruk Data Portal
– The partnership between Unstruk and Primer integrates the leading vendor for Natural Language Processing (NLP) into the world’s first knowledge hub designed for spatial intelligence. – The integration of Primer within the Unstruk Data platform allows users to correlate information from videos, images, 3D files, and more with...
