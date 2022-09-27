Read full article on original website
Related
Catching up with girls volleyball in Peoria
The high school girls volleyball season began a month ago. West Valley Preps and Peoria Independent asked local high school coaches about their teams and how things are going so far. Here are
hk-now.com
Girls Soccer 2022: HKHS Defeats Lyme-Old Lyme, 1-0
(September 27, 2022) —The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer team was supposed to play at home against Lyme-Old Lyme on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but due to the heavy rain throughout the day, the location changed to Lyme-Old Lyme High School. L-OLHS recently had a turf field installed for their soccer program. The rain, wind and cool front did not stop the two teams from competing in a very close game.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: CV bests Trojans in soccer
Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 2: The Trojans held a lead twice on the Eagles, but CV fought back to claim a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at New Kingstown on Wednesday evening. Kadence Decker scored the first goal for the Trojans (5-6, 2-5 MPC) and Cumberland Valley pulled even right away....
Comments / 0