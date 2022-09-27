ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

The Oakland Press

County commissioners approve $1 billion budget for 2023

Oakland County commissioners approved a three-year budget on Thursday. Spending for each of the next three years: $1.0129 billion in 2023; $1.0206 billion in 2024 and $1.0320 billion in 2025. Spending priorities are dedicated to public health, public safety and environmental sustainability, as well as preserving the county’s AAA bond...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 1 and beyond

• Junior Girl Scouts can earn their Geocacher badge from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., Oct. 1 at Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, Independence Twp. During this interactive session, all badge requirements will be completed, rain or shine, $10/scout. Preregistration with payment is required at 248-858-0916 weekdays.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day

Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan Works! holding online career seminars

Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

More than 350 people participate in Patriots Race at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy

White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, known for its on-site events to honor U.S. veterans, hosted the Fifth Annual Patriots Race in Troy on Sunday, Sept. 11. More than 350 people participated in the event which began with a 10K and 5K timed race followed by a one-mile run/walk, to benefit the Michigan Wounded and Returning Warriors Program, a nonprofit American Legion member organization supporting veterans, according to a press release.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi woman appointed to state nursing board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Novi resident Lois M. McEntyre to the Michigan Board of Nursing. McEntyre is the general manager of customer success operations at Intuit. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Michigan, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Northwood University.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland Town Hall lecture season kicks off with author of a Mister Rogers biography

The first lecture of the Oakland Town Hall 63rd season will feature author Maxwell King. King will discuss one of the most influential figures in the history of television and in the lives of millions of children, Fred Rogers, of the show, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood”. King has authored the first full-length biography, “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers”.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Schools struggle to get back to pre-pandemic test score levels

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect students throughout Oakland County based on test scores from the spring. Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) scores from Spring 2022 for grades three through seven lag behind scores from Spring 2019. Preliminary SAT tests given to eighth graders also continue to lag behind scores from three years ago.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Train derails in Warren, dumping vodka and snarling traffic

A train derailment in Warren early Thursday morning caused traffic snarls in the area of Schoenherr Road and Groesbeck Highway, and several intersections in the area are expected to be closed into Friday morning. The derailment happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday and involved 13 cars of the 151-car train...
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

New haunted attraction opens at Birmingham 8 theater

A new haunted attraction is coming to the Birmingham 8 theater during the entire month of October. “Ghosts on the Balcony,” featuring 11 spooky-themed areas throughout the theater — some never before seen by the public — chronicles the experience of theater proprietor Mr. Baldwin and “a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed.” Constructed in 1927, the Birmingham theater is long-rumored to be haunted, with guests and staff over the years reporting encounters with apparitions, unexplained sounds of disembodied voices and footsteps, and other paranormal activity like lights flickering or doors opening and closing on their own — making the perfect setting for a haunted house.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges

The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

