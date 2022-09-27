ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
TRAFFIC
DoYouRemember?

Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000

A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Hurricane Ian#Ice Futures Exchange#Chevron#Bp#Mexican
rigzone.com

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
STOCKS
marketplace.org

U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades

After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXDailyReport.com

Crude Oil Rallies on Surprise Supply Drawdown, Hurricane Ian

Crude oil futures joined the rally in the broader financial markets in the middle of the trading week, driven by a surprise drawdown in domestic inventories, a weaker greenback, and Hurricane Ian. Can oil prices sustain the momentum in overnight trading?. October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged $3.81,...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

466
Followers
7K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy