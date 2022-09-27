Read full article on original website
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
rigzone.com
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
Oil prices jump after U.S. crude, fuel stocks drop, dollar weakens
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a second day, rebounding from recent losses as the U.S. dollar eased off recent gains and U.S. fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns and a rebound in consumer demand.
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
Saudi Aramco chief is 'seriously concerned' that a rebound of the global economy will kill off any spare oil capacity
Saudi Aramco's CEO warned a global economic rebound could kill off any spare oil capacity out there. That could deepen the world's energy crisis, which has already sent prices in Europe soaring. More investment by companies is needed to improve the supply situation. Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser delivered...
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
President Biden warned oil companies not to 'gouge' gasoline prices on the back of Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned oil companies against hiking prices as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. Georgia and the Carolinas will be affected by the storm, according to reports. The storm hit Florida Wednesday afternoon, cutting power in millions of homes. President Joe Biden warned oil companies not to ratchet prices as Hurricane...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Lower As Rebound Stalls, Treasury Yields Climb
U.S. stocks traded lower Tuesday, challenging what could be the first gains for Wall Street in five days, while the dollar retreated from its two-decade high amid a modest rebound in global stocks. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked...
marketplace.org
U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades
After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
thecentersquare.com
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Crude Oil Rallies on Surprise Supply Drawdown, Hurricane Ian
Crude oil futures joined the rally in the broader financial markets in the middle of the trading week, driven by a surprise drawdown in domestic inventories, a weaker greenback, and Hurricane Ian. Can oil prices sustain the momentum in overnight trading?. October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged $3.81,...
FXDailyReport.com
