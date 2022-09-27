Read full article on original website
Dennis “Denny” Norbert Worzalla, 79
Dennis “Denny” Norbert Worzalla, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022 at his home in Whiting, with his wife at his side. He was born July 3, 1943 in Stevens Point to Norbert and Roxye (Zellmer) Worzalla. He was the oldest of eight children. He was united in marriage to Mary M. Strasser on February 8, 1964.
Raymond A. (Adolph) Stoltz, 83
Raymond A. (Adolph) Stoltz, 83, died peacefully at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday morning September 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Ray was born June 16, 1939, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Emil and Susan Stoltz. He attended St....
‘Murder on Main Street’ tour returns to the downtown
Move over true crime documentaries—Stevens Point has its own murder tour right here in the city. The Portage County Historical Society is offering a free “Murder on Main Street Tour” on Oct. 18, the anniversary of one of the city’s most brutal murders. Attendees will learn how the city earned its once-nickname, “Shooting Point.”
Shankland to host meeting on well remediation grant
Assemblywoman Katrina Shankland will hold a special town meeting on Monday to discuss a new grant program for private contaminated wells. The $10 million grant program, which Shankland helped launch, will program funding to reconstruct, replace, treat, or appropriately abandon eligible, privately-owned, contaminated wells. The program is funded by one-time...
UW-Stevens Point to host financial aid assistance event
Families looking for help with applying for financial aid for higher education may attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in October. The event, “College Goal Wisconsin,” will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional Studies Building, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot E on Isadore St.
Tickets still available for SPPD’s steak feed fundraiser
The Stevens Point Police Officers Organization will hold its annual steak feed on Saturday, Oct. 1, and tickets are still available. It’s the second annual steak feed organized by the police union’s charitable arm, which raises funds for local kids’ sports, theater, after-school, and other programs. It...
Wrong-way driver results in fatal Friday crash
One man is dead following a northside crash early Friday morning. Fire and medic crews from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull responded to I-39 southbound at mile marker 161 at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30 when a caller reported the crash. According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a northbound SUV was traveling in the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi-truck.
Man faces charges after meth-fueled disturbance in Pine Grove
A Stevens Point man was arrested after causing a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sept. 26. Frank Lashay, 33, was arres...
