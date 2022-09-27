Dennis “Denny” Norbert Worzalla, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022 at his home in Whiting, with his wife at his side. He was born July 3, 1943 in Stevens Point to Norbert and Roxye (Zellmer) Worzalla. He was the oldest of eight children. He was united in marriage to Mary M. Strasser on February 8, 1964.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO