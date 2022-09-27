Read full article on original website
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup
Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia...
U.S. Army Sgt. Hugh Dunn highway signs to be unveiled Thursday evening in Macon County
Highway signs will be unveiled Thursday evening in northern Missouri’s Macon to honor a decorated World War II veteran who’s also been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Missouri Coaches Hall of Fame. The late Hugh Dunn died in 2020 at the age of...
Mid-Missouri volunteers from American Red Cross to deploy to Florida on Friday
Powerful Hurricane Ian has wiped out a section of causeway leading to Sanibel in Florida, according to a reporter on the ground for the “Tampa Bay Times.” The damage was done by a powerful storm surge, the newspaper reports. The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Ian is one of...
Response time to improve in southwest Columbia with new fire station, city officials say
Columbia’s fastest-growing area will soon have a new fire station, along with 12 new firefighters to staff the station. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, acting fire chief Clayton Farr and other dignitaries helped break ground this week on the new fire station in the 6900 block of Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia.
Love Columbia and other non-profits benefiting from new campaign
A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign. First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.
Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed
Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
