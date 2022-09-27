The recent re-emergence of ETEC related disease has primarily been associated with F18 and K88 Escherichia coli strains with reports of up to 20-30% nursery pig mortality in severe cases. Traditional health management protocols appear to be less effective, and this may be related to recent reports that current strains of ETEC have developed more resistance to medications approved for use in swine. Nutritional strategies to reduce the severity of ETEC disease include use of diets with highly digestible ingredients, like spray dried plasma (SDP), milk proteins, soy isolate protein, and fibrous ingredients like rolled oats. Two recent studies [1,2] confirm that spray dried plasma in feed can improve survival and growth of pigs under ETEC F18 or K88 challenge.

AGRICULTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO