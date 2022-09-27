Read full article on original website
Research conducted by Iowa State University shows time by temperature holding times is an effective means of inactivating disease-causing pathogens in swine barn entryways. To evaluate the effectiveness of using time by temperature holding times in swine barn entryways to inactivate swine disease causing pathogens, researchers with Iowa State University evaluated the survivability of two stains of PRRS and PED on aluminum and cardboard surfaces at various temperatures over various holding times. Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says researchers did find variation.
A group of U.S. veterinarians has had a first-hand look at efforts to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever in the Caribbean. Last month a group of 15 U.S. veterinarians traveled to Puerto Rico for a first-hand look at what USDA and Customs and Border Protection are doing on the island in the areas of prevention, preparedness and surveillance for African Swine Fever. Swine Health Information Center Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says the increased focus on Puerto Rico is due to its close geographic proximity to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
The recent re-emergence of ETEC related disease has primarily been associated with F18 and K88 Escherichia coli strains with reports of up to 20-30% nursery pig mortality in severe cases. Traditional health management protocols appear to be less effective, and this may be related to recent reports that current strains of ETEC have developed more resistance to medications approved for use in swine. Nutritional strategies to reduce the severity of ETEC disease include use of diets with highly digestible ingredients, like spray dried plasma (SDP), milk proteins, soy isolate protein, and fibrous ingredients like rolled oats. Two recent studies [1,2] confirm that spray dried plasma in feed can improve survival and growth of pigs under ETEC F18 or K88 challenge.
