The Oakland Press
Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges
The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
The Oakland Press
Man trapped under machinery, hospitalized in very serious condition
A 29-year-old man is in very serious condition at an area hospital after he became trapped under a road scraping machine at an excavating company in Commerce Township. The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 8:30 am. Friday, Sept. 30 at Rousseaux Excavating, 1165 Ladd St., said Fire Chief Jim Dundas.
The Oakland Press
Schools struggle to get back to pre-pandemic test score levels
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect students throughout Oakland County based on test scores from the spring. Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) scores from Spring 2022 for grades three through seven lag behind scores from Spring 2019. Preliminary SAT tests given to eighth graders also continue to lag behind scores from three years ago.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 1 and beyond
• Junior Girl Scouts can earn their Geocacher badge from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., Oct. 1 at Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, Independence Twp. During this interactive session, all badge requirements will be completed, rain or shine, $10/scout. Preregistration with payment is required at 248-858-0916 weekdays.
The Oakland Press
Michigan Works! holding online career seminars
Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
The Oakland Press
Novi woman appointed to state nursing board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Novi resident Lois M. McEntyre to the Michigan Board of Nursing. McEntyre is the general manager of customer success operations at Intuit. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Michigan, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Northwood University.
The Oakland Press
Rochester Adams wins first-ever girls Oakland County swim title, ending Mercy’s 18-year reign
LAKE ORION — The Farmington Hills Mercy swim team left Lake Orion High School with hardware on Saturday, as the Marlins generally do from the Oakland County meet, but for the first time in nearly two decades, it was one presented to the runner-up, rather than the champs. Rochester...
The Oakland Press
More than 350 people participate in Patriots Race at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy
White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, known for its on-site events to honor U.S. veterans, hosted the Fifth Annual Patriots Race in Troy on Sunday, Sept. 11. More than 350 people participated in the event which began with a 10K and 5K timed race followed by a one-mile run/walk, to benefit the Michigan Wounded and Returning Warriors Program, a nonprofit American Legion member organization supporting veterans, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
County commissioners approve $1 billion budget for 2023
Oakland County commissioners approved a three-year budget on Thursday. Spending for each of the next three years: $1.0129 billion in 2023; $1.0206 billion in 2024 and $1.0320 billion in 2025. Spending priorities are dedicated to public health, public safety and environmental sustainability, as well as preserving the county’s AAA bond...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 30 and beyond
• “On Your Feet! The Musical” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Jan. 9, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, $51+. • Comedian Louis C.K.: Dec. 9, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $55+. • Valentine’s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics:...
The Oakland Press
Train derails in Warren, dumping vodka and snarling traffic
A train derailment in Warren early Thursday morning caused traffic snarls in the area of Schoenherr Road and Groesbeck Highway, and several intersections in the area are expected to be closed into Friday morning. The derailment happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday and involved 13 cars of the 151-car train...
The Oakland Press
ROHS Drama Club to present ‘Chicago-Teen Edition’
Tickets go on sale starting Saturday for the Royal Oak High School Drama Club’s presentation of the teen edition of the popular musical play “Chicago.”. The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Royal Oak High School’s Kimball Auditorium.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Town Hall lecture season kicks off with author of a Mister Rogers biography
The first lecture of the Oakland Town Hall 63rd season will feature author Maxwell King. King will discuss one of the most influential figures in the history of television and in the lives of millions of children, Fred Rogers, of the show, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood”. King has authored the first full-length biography, “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers”.
The Oakland Press
New haunted attraction opens at Birmingham 8 theater
A new haunted attraction is coming to the Birmingham 8 theater during the entire month of October. “Ghosts on the Balcony,” featuring 11 spooky-themed areas throughout the theater — some never before seen by the public — chronicles the experience of theater proprietor Mr. Baldwin and “a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed.” Constructed in 1927, the Birmingham theater is long-rumored to be haunted, with guests and staff over the years reporting encounters with apparitions, unexplained sounds of disembodied voices and footsteps, and other paranormal activity like lights flickering or doors opening and closing on their own — making the perfect setting for a haunted house.
The Oakland Press
Stoney Creek rolls over the competition to claim OAA White tennis title
FARMINGTON HILLS — Stoney Creek tennis coach Dave Pietrangelo and his team always set their sights high. A run at a regional championship and a good showing at the state tournament is the norm. But Thursday’s performance at the OAA White tournament was just what the team needed...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Marine City at Madison Heights Lamphere in MAC Silver action
Marine City paid a visit to Madison Heights Lamphere on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, for a MAC Silver matchup. The Mariners defeated the Rams, 37-14, to remain unbeaten in league play this season.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: After one-win 2021 season, Seaholm’s rapid turn-around is the talk of the town
A strong junior class has Birmingham Seaholm a surprising 5-0 and in the driver’s seat in the OAA Blue race on the football field. The Maples went 1-8 last year. The 2022 campaign has proved the polar opposite; Seaholm is surging. “I knew we could be pretty good, i...
The Oakland Press
Clarkston uses potent running attack to beat Stoney Creek, stay in first-place tie in OAA Red
CLARKSTON — Ethan Clark and Mike Hein led a potent Clarkston rushing attack and the Wolves knocked off the Stoney Creek Cougars 28-14 on homecoming night, allowing them to keep pace in the OAA Red race. In the end, both Clark (157 yards) and Hein (117 yards) went over...
The Oakland Press
Gogh and see: DIA’s ‘Van Gogh in America’ exhibit opens this weekend
Many people are excited about Sunday’s much-anticipated opening of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ latest exhibit, “Van Gogh in America,” but none more than Jill Shaw. She’s the curator who pitched the idea. First to her boss, DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons, and then with his...
