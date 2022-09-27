A new haunted attraction is coming to the Birmingham 8 theater during the entire month of October. “Ghosts on the Balcony,” featuring 11 spooky-themed areas throughout the theater — some never before seen by the public — chronicles the experience of theater proprietor Mr. Baldwin and “a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed.” Constructed in 1927, the Birmingham theater is long-rumored to be haunted, with guests and staff over the years reporting encounters with apparitions, unexplained sounds of disembodied voices and footsteps, and other paranormal activity like lights flickering or doors opening and closing on their own — making the perfect setting for a haunted house.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO