Boothbay, ME

boothbayregister.com

Cider pressing at historic Pownalborough Court House Oct. 8

Fall is here and it’s time for the annual cider pressing demonstration at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Families are invited to the court house grounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to make cider and taste the results from different types of apples. The event is free, and apples will be available, but attendees may also bring fruit from their own trees. Containers for cider will be provided.
DRESDEN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Aug. 15-31: Aug. 18, Cordelia Leeman, 25, of Bath was summonsed for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer and Violating Conditions of Release, by Chief Larry Hesseltine. Aug. 20, Ashley Knowlton, 28, of Milo was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Nathan...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

MDOT sends Southport construction over-limit agreement

There is no eminent project slated for Southport, but Maine Department of Transportation has sent selectmen a construction over-limit permit. During the Sept. 28 board meeting, Selectman Gerry Gamage called the correspondence a formality. “There is no project, and this is so they can bring in heavy equipment for future bridge construction,” he said.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County property transfers in September

The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

BEC gets schematics review, addresses rumor mill

Lavallee Brensinger architects’ (LBPA) Joe Britton reviewed schematic changes for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District campus development plan Sept. 28. Building Exploratory Committee members also briefly addressed rumors that private donations to the project are coming with strings attached. The biggest change to schematics was the Boothbay Region...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay rally falls short in 36-35 loss to Telstar

Three fourth quarter touchdowns weren’t enough for Boothbay football to rally for a come-from-behind victory Friday night over Telstar at Sherman Field. Boothbay trailed 30-6 entering the fourth period, but a late rally which included scoring on consecutive offensive plays and a blocked punt weren’t enough as Telstar survived 36-35 in eight-man Football Small Conference action. Boothbay drops to 1-4. Telstar improves to 3-2.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wildcat soccer having a ball playing in coed league

With no high school varsity soccer teams, the Boothbay Region Elementary School Wildcats are the only game in town. Boothbay has nine boys and four girls on the team playing in the Bus Line League’s coed division. Boothbay played its third game of the season Sept. 26 against Bristol, in an 8-3 loss. The Wildcats are now 1-2 after losing the season opener 4-3, and winning their second contest, 11-0.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Conservation District seeks nomination for board of supervisors

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District as one opening on its five-member Board of Supervisors. The volunteer board, which is responsible for guiding the District’s business affairs and operations in its mission to provide assistance to the community in conservation of land and water resources, is comprised of three elected and two appointed supervisors, who each serve overlapping three-year terms. This year we are seeking nominations for one elected position.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bulldogs shut out Seahawks

The Hall-Dale Bulldogs improved to 3-4-1 with a 6-0 win at home over the Boothbay Region Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Five of the six goals were scored by Mira Skehan. She also assisted on the sixth goal by Kiley Rolfe. Boothbay goalie Cass Amaral had 12 saves and Hall-Dale...
BOOTHBAY, ME

