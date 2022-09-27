Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Cider pressing at historic Pownalborough Court House Oct. 8
Fall is here and it’s time for the annual cider pressing demonstration at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Families are invited to the court house grounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to make cider and taste the results from different types of apples. The event is free, and apples will be available, but attendees may also bring fruit from their own trees. Containers for cider will be provided.
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Aug. 15-31: Aug. 18, Cordelia Leeman, 25, of Bath was summonsed for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer and Violating Conditions of Release, by Chief Larry Hesseltine. Aug. 20, Ashley Knowlton, 28, of Milo was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Nathan...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
boothbayregister.com
MDOT sends Southport construction over-limit agreement
There is no eminent project slated for Southport, but Maine Department of Transportation has sent selectmen a construction over-limit permit. During the Sept. 28 board meeting, Selectman Gerry Gamage called the correspondence a formality. “There is no project, and this is so they can bring in heavy equipment for future bridge construction,” he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
boothbayregister.com
BEC gets schematics review, addresses rumor mill
Lavallee Brensinger architects’ (LBPA) Joe Britton reviewed schematic changes for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District campus development plan Sept. 28. Building Exploratory Committee members also briefly addressed rumors that private donations to the project are coming with strings attached. The biggest change to schematics was the Boothbay Region...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay rally falls short in 36-35 loss to Telstar
Three fourth quarter touchdowns weren’t enough for Boothbay football to rally for a come-from-behind victory Friday night over Telstar at Sherman Field. Boothbay trailed 30-6 entering the fourth period, but a late rally which included scoring on consecutive offensive plays and a blocked punt weren’t enough as Telstar survived 36-35 in eight-man Football Small Conference action. Boothbay drops to 1-4. Telstar improves to 3-2.
boothbayregister.com
Wildcat soccer having a ball playing in coed league
With no high school varsity soccer teams, the Boothbay Region Elementary School Wildcats are the only game in town. Boothbay has nine boys and four girls on the team playing in the Bus Line League’s coed division. Boothbay played its third game of the season Sept. 26 against Bristol, in an 8-3 loss. The Wildcats are now 1-2 after losing the season opener 4-3, and winning their second contest, 11-0.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
Conservation District seeks nomination for board of supervisors
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District as one opening on its five-member Board of Supervisors. The volunteer board, which is responsible for guiding the District’s business affairs and operations in its mission to provide assistance to the community in conservation of land and water resources, is comprised of three elected and two appointed supervisors, who each serve overlapping three-year terms. This year we are seeking nominations for one elected position.
boothbayregister.com
Bulldogs shut out Seahawks
The Hall-Dale Bulldogs improved to 3-4-1 with a 6-0 win at home over the Boothbay Region Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Five of the six goals were scored by Mira Skehan. She also assisted on the sixth goal by Kiley Rolfe. Boothbay goalie Cass Amaral had 12 saves and Hall-Dale...
Comments / 0