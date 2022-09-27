Read full article on original website
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Oakdale Road in Johnson City to Reopen Soon Following Bridge Job
A Johnson City roadway that's been shut down for weeks for a construction project will be returning to service. Oakdale Road between Harry L. Drive in the village and Main Street in Westover has been closed since September 6 while an old railroad bridge was replaced. The L.C. Whitford Company...
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Endicott Police Look Into Early-Morning Door Bell Ringers
Endicott Police say they have been getting several reports of alerts through doorbell cameras about people, at the very least, being mischievous and annoying in the middle of the night, but raising concerns that the intentions could be more sinister. According to a post on the Police facebook feed, Ring...
Endicott Police Release Name of Woman Who Died in House Fire
Although the cause of a fatal fire in Endicott remains under investigation, authorities have released the identity of the person who died as a result of the blaze. According to village police chief Patrick Garey, the victim of the fire at 100 Taylor Avenue has been identified as June Kimble.
Broome Clerk Warns Veterans About Discharge Paper Scam
The Broome County Clerk is alerting veterans that a group in Arizona is trying to dupe them into paying for documents that they can get anytime for free from the county in which they live. Clerk Joseph Mihalko says it has been brought to the attention of the Clerks’ Office...
Making a Difference: Binghamton Couple To Serve Together in Peace Corps
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps as a way for Americans to work side-by-side with community leaders worldwide in education, health, the environment, agriculture, community economic development, and youth development. Since its inception in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have volunteered their time to serve in...
Vestal Ranked #1 In Binghamton Region 2022 Best High Schools List
The Southern Tier of New York is proud of our schools. We have great school districts that care about our kids and their education. And schools in the Triple Cities prove time and time again that preparing young people for their future is the number one priority. There are many...
Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
New York D.O.T. Holds Hearing on Rt. 8 Upgrades
The New York State Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing this week to talk about safety enhancements along State Route 8 in Chenango County. A hearing to talk about the plans in the Towns of Columbus, New Berlin and Norwich will be held Wednesday, September 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Unadilla Valley Central School’s Auditorium on State Highway 8 in New Berlin.
Endicott Firefighters Find Woman’s Body in Burning House
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered after a fire erupted in an Endicott home. The blaze at 100 Taylor Avenue on the village's North Side was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A neighbor spotted smoke coming from the two-story house. The fire was in...
Weekly COVID Milestones: NY Reaches 6-Million+ and Broome Tops 65K Cases
Some milestones have been passed over the last week in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 in the Southern Tier and New York State. Between Friday, September 16 and Thursday, September 22, New York State surpassed a cumulative COVID case count of six-million, reaching 6,200,926 on Wednesday, September 21. The State’s...
Two EF-1 Tornadoes Touch Down In The Southern Tier In One Week
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic
New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Third Times The Charm! This Nichols NY Inn Is The ‘Best Haunted Hotel’ In America
We are about a month away from Halloween and we are proud to announce that the best haunted hotel in the United States is in our backyard. After a couple of near misses, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols hit #1. They took first place this year in the...
Upstate NYS Trooper To Compete In Ironman World Championship
The Binghamton area is a great place to participate in many yearly 5K races. Every event that is held in the area is well attended. It's great to run in these races and even more significant to cross that finish line. And speaking of races, one of the premier triathlons...
The Story of the Man Broome County Was Named After
We toss around the name “Broome” County every day, but have you ever stopped to think about the name and where it originated from?. For that answer, we have to step back in time to 1806. When Broome County was created 216 years ago, it was given its name in honor of a man called John Broome.
Broome County Hospitals Take Aim at Opioid Crisis
As Broome County continues to fight against its higher than average opioid overdose rate, some health care providers will now give patients opioid disposal bags for unused medications. According to a report by Vince Briga of Spectrum News 1, short-term opioid prescriptions from Lourdes Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital...
How Hard Is It To Be Accepted Into Binghamton University?
I would love to boast that I'm a college-educated person. But the truth is, while I attend college for three years at a two-year college, I never quite finished getting my degree. Radio got in the way, and I have no regrets. Although my father was less than pleased. But...
