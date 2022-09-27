ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County

Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York D.O.T. Holds Hearing on Rt. 8 Upgrades

The New York State Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing this week to talk about safety enhancements along State Route 8 in Chenango County. A hearing to talk about the plans in the Towns of Columbus, New Berlin and Norwich will be held Wednesday, September 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Unadilla Valley Central School’s Auditorium on State Highway 8 in New Berlin.
NEW BERLIN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic

New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
NORWICH, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome County Hospitals Take Aim at Opioid Crisis

As Broome County continues to fight against its higher than average opioid overdose rate, some health care providers will now give patients opioid disposal bags for unused medications. According to a report by Vince Briga of Spectrum News 1, short-term opioid prescriptions from Lourdes Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

