SkySports
Patrick Mahomes can see himself following Tom Brady's lead and playing till he's 45 years old
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he wants to follow 45-year-old Tom Brady's example and "play as long as I can" as the pair prepare to face-off on Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. Mahomes is 18 years Brady's junior and were he to also play until he...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Canes need more from their NFL prospects; here’s how they’re doing. And recruiting update
The Miami Hurricanes need more NFL-quality players to raise the level of their program.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Washington's Uniform News
The Washington Commanders are breaking out the alternate unis for this weekend's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys. For the first time, Washington will wear its all-black getup, including black helmets. Dallas typically wears white uniforms at home, and rather than keep wearing their usual matte burgundy home jerseys, the Commanders are debuting the all-black look.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game
The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Donation News
Despite the impact that Hurricane Ian has had on Florida over the past 24 hours, the Buccaneers will play the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. Star quarterback Tom Brady reacted to that news on Twitter this Thursday afternoon. In addition to sharing his thoughts on the Bucs-Chiefs...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady & Bucs headline NFL's Week 4 action | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a one-point favorite at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Sunday night. Both teams are 2-1 in this Super Bowl 55 rematch. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner.
