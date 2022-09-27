ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL World Reacts To Washington's Uniform News

The Washington Commanders are breaking out the alternate unis for this weekend's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys. For the first time, Washington will wear its all-black getup, including black helmets. Dallas typically wears white uniforms at home, and rather than keep wearing their usual matte burgundy home jerseys, the Commanders are debuting the all-black look.
saturdaytradition.com

NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game

The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Donation News

Despite the impact that Hurricane Ian has had on Florida over the past 24 hours, the Buccaneers will play the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. Star quarterback Tom Brady reacted to that news on Twitter this Thursday afternoon. In addition to sharing his thoughts on the Bucs-Chiefs...
