Keeping Supply Pressure Effect (SPE) Manageable in Pressure-Reducing Regulators
Supply pressure effect (SPE), also called inlet dependency, refers to a phenomenon in process lines for gas cylinders when the outlet pressure changes in relation to an inverse change in inlet pressure. When the inlet pressure decreases, the pressure at the outlet will increase. Conversely, when the inlet pressure increases, the outlet pressure will drop proportionally.
5 Minutes with ID: Chris Dieringer, Chief Customer Officer for Flintfox
Flintfox is a global leader in intelligent pricing software. The company's on a mission to help distributors and wholesalers make incremental gains by expertly executing their pricing strategies, identifying opportunities for margin growth, enabling sales teams to generate bespoke prices on the spot as well as managing rebates and promotions with precision.
ProSource Acquired by Private Equity Firm
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Blue Sea Capital LLC announced that it has acquired ProSource Supply from CID Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ProSource provides plumbing supplies, luxury plumbing fixtures, lighting, and cabinet and door hardware to residential and commercial focused plumbers, builders, contractors, designers and homeowners. The company operates seven showroom locations across North and South Carolina.
Sonepar to Acquire PEPCO
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Wednesday that its U.S. subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire Professional Electric Products Co. Inc., d.b.a. PEPCO. With a strong presence in Ohio, the acquisition offers Sonepar the opportunity to expand in the 6th largest electrical distribution market in the U.S. A...
