Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair died peacefully in her Boothbay Harbor home on Sept. 6, 2022 at the age of 91. She died as she lived: lovingly cared for by her children Nancy St. Clair, James St. Clair, Susan Raye; son-in-law Steven Raye; and close family friend Matthew Eldridge. Helen was...
boothbayregister.com
Inn Along the Way Fall Harvest Open Mic Oct. 2
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta. Celebrating the sounds and spirit of the new fall season through music, song and spoken word will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Cider pressing at historic Pownalborough Court House Oct. 8
Fall is here and it’s time for the annual cider pressing demonstration at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Families are invited to the court house grounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to make cider and taste the results from different types of apples. The event is free, and apples will be available, but attendees may also bring fruit from their own trees. Containers for cider will be provided.
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Aug. 15-31: Aug. 18, Cordelia Leeman, 25, of Bath was summonsed for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer and Violating Conditions of Release, by Chief Larry Hesseltine. Aug. 20, Ashley Knowlton, 28, of Milo was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Nathan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
boothbayregister.com
MDOT sends Southport construction over-limit agreement
There is no eminent project slated for Southport, but Maine Department of Transportation has sent selectmen a construction over-limit permit. During the Sept. 28 board meeting, Selectman Gerry Gamage called the correspondence a formality. “There is no project, and this is so they can bring in heavy equipment for future bridge construction,” he said.
boothbayregister.com
Wildcat soccer having a ball playing in coed league
With no high school varsity soccer teams, the Boothbay Region Elementary School Wildcats are the only game in town. Boothbay has nine boys and four girls on the team playing in the Bus Line League’s coed division. Boothbay played its third game of the season Sept. 26 against Bristol, in an 8-3 loss. The Wildcats are now 1-2 after losing the season opener 4-3, and winning their second contest, 11-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay rally falls short in 36-35 loss to Telstar
Three fourth quarter touchdowns weren’t enough for Boothbay football to rally for a come-from-behind victory Friday night over Telstar at Sherman Field. Boothbay trailed 30-6 entering the fourth period, but a late rally which included scoring on consecutive offensive plays and a blocked punt weren’t enough as Telstar survived 36-35 in eight-man Football Small Conference action. Boothbay drops to 1-4. Telstar improves to 3-2.
boothbayregister.com
Bulldogs shut out Seahawks
The Hall-Dale Bulldogs improved to 3-4-1 with a 6-0 win at home over the Boothbay Region Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Five of the six goals were scored by Mira Skehan. She also assisted on the sixth goal by Kiley Rolfe. Boothbay goalie Cass Amaral had 12 saves and Hall-Dale...
boothbayregister.com
Seahawks to host Telstar Friday
Friday night football on Sherman Field, Boothbay Region High School, will kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 when the Seahawks host the Telstar Rebels. The Seahawks are 1-3 and the Rebels are 2-2 on the season.
Comments / 0