Girls golf wins Shawnee Heights Invite, cross country runs at Winfield
The Emporia girls golf team won the Shawnee Heights Invite on Thursday with a team score of 357. The Lady Spartans had the top three individual finishers and four of the top five.
Diego Reyes, Alex Mosiman leading impressive Emporia boys soccer team
It’s been quite a year so far for the Emporia boys soccer team. The Spartans are 8-2 this season and have a number of talented players. But that talent wouldn’t be nearly what it is without leaders, and the team has two captains this season in senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes and junior defender Alex Mosiman.
Emporia football preparing for Manhattan, Homecoming
After being on the road for two weeks, the Emporia High School football team returns home for homecoming tonight against Manhattan at Welch Stadium. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a wild 34-21 loss to Topeka High, where they scored all 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Week 5 area school football roundup
Fewer teams were playing this week due to Northern Heights High School forfeiting its game with Olpe High School earlier this week. Chase County High School and Lebo High School won big last night, dominating their opponents. Neither game went beyond the first half.
Emporia boys soccer has key win over Manhattan
It took just three minutes for Emporia High School to make a statement and get on the board in a 3-1 victory over Centennial League rival Manhattan at Emporia High School on Thursday night. Junior forward Zander Keosybounheuang scored the opening goal for the Spartans, who jumped on Manhattan early...
EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
Week 5 area football preview
Week five of the football season gets underway tonight, and it might be an evening of intrigue. One victory is already on the books. Hartford will look for its first win, the Chase County Bulldogs will try to redeem themselves after last week’s loss and there could be a potential slugfest in Madison.
Alumni flock to town for Homecoming weekend
It was a full weekend in Madison that started off Friday, Sept. 16th with a packed stadium for the Homecoming game against Lebo. Unfortunately for Bulldog Nation the game didn’t end in Madison’s favor, but the conversations and alumni being reunited was definitely a victory for many. Saturday...
Bryson Turner leads Madison in area football game of the week
MADISON — With Madison quarterback Hayden Helm still out due to a dislocated elbow, the Bulldogs put Cade Hurlburt in the backfield last week with Bryson Turner receiving a fair amount of Wildcat snaps. Last night it was all Turner. The speedy running back kept Madison in the contest...
Thomas Allen Eddy
Thomas Allen Eddy of Emporia, KS was born to Margaret Womer Eddy and Luther Merton Eddy in Parsons, KS. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Ginnie Anne Ryan Eddy and his two daughters, Laura Marie Eddy and Blythe Anne Eddy Dody (Aron), and greatly treasured his grandchildren, Destiny, Cahaya, and Landon Dody. Tom was loved and admired by his siblings: William B. Eddy (Linda) of Kansas City, MO; Marcia Price (Palmer) of Salina, KS; Cheryl Figgs (Dennis Domer) of Baldwin City, KS and Phoenix, AZ; and Edward Mitchell Eddy (Deborah Ann O’Brien) of Chapel Hill, NC.
Fab Finds on 99 a success in Madison
It was a busy weekend in Madison during the statewide Fab Finds on 99 event that comes through town every September. Friday morning, 17 vendors lined the highway in the high school parking lot selling their wares. Even the cooler temperatures and off and on-again sprinkles wouldn’t keep the vendors or the shoppers away. Most vendors reported great sales and stayed until 5 p.m.
Gould Coates Garcia
Gould Coates Garcia passed into eternity at the age of 89 on September 28, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home, Emporia, Kansas. Gould was born in Daytona Beach, FL, on November 2, 1932, the youngest of Raymond and Ruth Garcia’s four children. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in 1954, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate with a double major in chemistry and history.
USD 253 hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Emporia Middle School
Emporia Public Schools hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for Emporia Middle School Thursday afternoon. USD 253 administrators, staff and students, as well as representatives of both the architect and construction company in charge of the upgrades, gathered outside the middle school to celebrate the constriction, which began a couple of months ago.
What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Show of solidarity for victims planned for Friday Homecoming game
A show of solidarity with victims of an alleged sexual assault at Emporia High School is planned for tonight’s Homecoming game against Manhattan. Seresa Howe began selling shirts over the weekend with the message, “I stand with the victims.” The text is printed in bold black lettering. Howe said 91 shirts had been sold by her Monday deadline. A waiting list for more shirts was at 10 names by press time.
Five feet added, but airport manager wants more
It’s not exactly a case of “give him an inch and he’ll take a mile.” But if you give Ken Adams five feet, he might ask for 500. “We’re now past the milestone of a 5,000-foot runway, at 5,004,” the Emporia Municipal Airport Manager said.
Flint Hills enrollment jumps 18%
Enrollment at Flint Hills Technical College is up nearly 18% from last fall, numbers released Thursday show. The Kansas Board of Regents reported as of the 20th day of the fall semester, FHTC had 1,610 students overall. This includes about 671 “full-time equivalent” students, a number which is up nearly 13% from last fall.
IMG-7685.JPEG
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.…
Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
