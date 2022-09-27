Read full article on original website
Understanding what factors caused high storm surge in St. Augustine
The wind, rain and high tide came together to push the tide up on Thursday in St. Augustine and the surrounding area.
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
Tropical Storm Ian - Track storm live as it moves through the First Coast
Ian has caused catastrophic storm surges, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula.
Tropical Storm Ian: Worst of high tides in St. Augustine is over | Latest models Sept 29 1pm
Hurricane Ian is moving towards South Carolina. The storm surge currently seen in St. Augustine is predicted to be the worst it will get.
A glimpse of devastation left by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that Hurricane Ian has moved off shore, recovery efforts will soon begin to clean up the devastation from the storm. Here is a look at some of the devastation left behind from Ian, which went on to make another landfall in South Carolina Friday as a Category 1 storm.
Counties around First Coast begin to lift evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian clears
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the storm clears from the First Coast, evacuation orders are beginning to be lifted on Friday, following Hurricane Ian. St. Johns and Nassau County officials have lifted evacuation orders, according to press releases from each respective county. Conditions are still specific to your area, so...
33 deaths reported in Florida related to Hurricane Ian as of Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is to blame for 33 storm-related deaths in Florida as of Friday evening, according to ABC News. Sixteen of those deaths were reported in the following counties:. Two deaths in Lee County, according to the City of Sanibel. Six deaths in Charlotte County, according...
Where is Hurricane Ian now? Moving away from Florida, towards South Carolina | September 30 12am
Hurricane Ian is moving towards South Carolina and could bring hurricane conditions there. As for the First Coast, conditions are starting to look better.
Gov. DeSantis visit hard-hit St. Augustine after Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis visited St. Augustine on Friday a day after Hurricane Ian. He said power restoration is taking place swiftly, but more challenging in hard hit area.
'There's symbolism in what we're trying to do tonight' | St. Augustine restaurant opens its doors 36 hours after flooding, losing power
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "We had the water level basically come up to this top brick," Stephen Hutson said, pointing to the top of a brick wall about four feet off the ground. Catch 27 is a restaurant in the heart of historic St. Augustine. It's about as Florida as a place can get. The title stands for fresh caught fish and Florida being the 27th state.
FDLE: More than 40 deaths related to impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida confirmed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the southwestern Florida region felt the severe impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida as they suffered storm surges, high winds, and sadly to some, even death. The Medical Examiners Commission confirmed that there are now 44 deaths in Florida relating to the...
Vilano Beach home dangerously close to water due to storm surge from Hurricane Ian
Caution tape can be seen wrapped around portions of the home and the front walkway appears to be completely gone. The sign on the door reads: unsafe.
FDOT: Drivers planning to take I-75 to South Florida should seek alternate route due to flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents that evacuated from areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian should be aware there is currently a travel advisory in place on I-75 due to flooding. The Florida Department of Transportation says the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no...
'The wall started bleeding water': Ian destroys couple's St. Augustine home
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Kenneth Thrower and Asheley Taylor moved into their Davis Shores home in April. Now, they may have to rebuild. The couple boarded up the doors of their Coquina Avenue house ahead of Hurricane Ian, but the floodwaters found another way in. "Within 20, 30 minutes...
Menendez Road in St. Augustine water rising
Menendez Road in St. Augustine experiencing flooding as Tropical Storm Ian hits the First Coast. Credit: Bo Strange.
List: Water giveaways in St. Johns County for those affected by Hurricane Ian
ST JOHNS, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. St. Johns County has opened four locations to distribute water, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. Water distribution will be limited to two cases of...
'The more you risk, the more you save': Firefighters make rescues in St. Augustine during Ian
A photo shows Hardus Oberholzer saving a little girl, one of 26 rescues in St. Augustine. He say it will stick with him forever.
Gov. DeSantis visits hard-hit St. Augustine Friday, says he's requesting FEMA funding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with state and federal officials, were in St. Augustine Friday afternoon sharing updates on the state's response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis was in the Davis Shores area of St. Augustine, which saw significant flooding as the storm passed through as a...
How You Can Help | Red Cross, First Coast News partner to help Hurricane Ian victims
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — First Coast News continues to track the numbers of those impacted by Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. We know it is a challenging time, and we have partnered with the American Red Cross to bring you a safe donation link to help. Our Northeast Florida Regional Red Cross has active and they are working around the clock to offer support and comfort to people in need. Please consider donating what you are able to people affected by Hurricane Ian by CLICKING HERE.
Your videos, photos during Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
