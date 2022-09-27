ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State
Florida State
First Coast News

A glimpse of devastation left by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that Hurricane Ian has moved off shore, recovery efforts will soon begin to clean up the devastation from the storm. Here is a look at some of the devastation left behind from Ian, which went on to make another landfall in South Carolina Friday as a Category 1 storm.
First Coast News

'There's symbolism in what we're trying to do tonight' | St. Augustine restaurant opens its doors 36 hours after flooding, losing power

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "We had the water level basically come up to this top brick," Stephen Hutson said, pointing to the top of a brick wall about four feet off the ground. Catch 27 is a restaurant in the heart of historic St. Augustine. It's about as Florida as a place can get. The title stands for fresh caught fish and Florida being the 27th state.
First Coast News

How You Can Help | Red Cross, First Coast News partner to help Hurricane Ian victims

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — First Coast News continues to track the numbers of those impacted by Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. We know it is a challenging time, and we have partnered with the American Red Cross to bring you a safe donation link to help. Our Northeast Florida Regional Red Cross has active and they are working around the clock to offer support and comfort to people in need. Please consider donating what you are able to people affected by Hurricane Ian by CLICKING HERE.
First Coast News

Your videos, photos during Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
