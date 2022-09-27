Thora Birch told Entertainment Tonight that "there were three options we had for how to bring Dani back" to Hocus Pocus 2, but she was unavailable Thora Birch was looking forward to bringing Dani Dennison back to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2 but, unfortunately, she wasn't able to get it on the (spell)books. "There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," Birch, who starred as the young witch-obsessed heroine Dani in the original 1993 film, told Entertainment...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO