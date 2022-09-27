Read full article on original website
Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!
Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn invited Goldie Hawn to appear on Friday's episode of their Unconsciously Coupled podcast Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast. In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical." "Found a woman named @goldiehawn to be on our podcast @unconsciouslycoupled She insists I came out of...
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Remembers Late Rapper Coolio as 'Being Nothing but Gracious'
"A life cut entirely too short," Michelle Pfeiffer wrote following the death of rapper Coolio Michelle Pfeiffer says she is "heartbroken" following the death of rapper Coolio. Coolio died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 59, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been shared. Shortly after his death was announced, Pfeiffer paid tribute to the rapper born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. Pfeiffer starred in the music video of Coolio's Grammy-winning song "Gangsta's Paradise," which was also the lead...
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'
On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time. "I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½...
Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'
"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s---, so please forgive me," said Lil Nas X during a video filmed at his Long Live Montero Tour stop in Atlanta Lil Nas X had to briefly pause a recent concert because, well, nature called. In a video shared to Twitter from one of his two Long Live Montero Tour stops in Atlanta earlier this week, the "Industry Baby" performer told fans from backstage that he was in the midst...
The True Story Behind Zac Efron's New Film The Greatest Beer Run Ever
The incredible real story of a young man's mission to bring his friends beers in a war zone has been transformed into a major movie starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray When it comes to Hollywood's track record of adapting real-life stories for the big screen, stretching the truth of the actual subject matter is a common practice for cinematic or sensationalistic purposes. With regard to Zac Efron's new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, however, the actual story on which it's based seems too impossible to be true....
Hocus Pocus Star Thora Birch Says She Is 'Excited' to Watch Sequel Despite Not Appearing in It
Thora Birch told Entertainment Tonight that "there were three options we had for how to bring Dani back" to Hocus Pocus 2, but she was unavailable Thora Birch was looking forward to bringing Dani Dennison back to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2 but, unfortunately, she wasn't able to get it on the (spell)books. "There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," Birch, who starred as the young witch-obsessed heroine Dani in the original 1993 film, told Entertainment...
Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes
Viewers of the new movie about the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might be waiting with bated breath to see just how close their onscreen counterparts come to nailing their looks and mannerisms. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly debuted the first trailer for the Tubi original movie Hot...
Sarah Jessica Parker Promises to 'Take Good Care of Mommy' in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Stepfather
"At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote about her stepfather Paul Giffin Forste, who died on Wednesday at age 76 Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her late stepfather Paul Giffin Forste. The Sex and the City star shared a tribute to Forste — who married Parker's mother, Barbara, in 1969 — on Instagram on Friday alongside a black-and-white photo of him. "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP," Parker, 57, wrote just two days after Forste died on Wednesday at age 76....
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her sentiments on the season this weekend. The reality star, 43, on Friday posted about her excitement that fall has arrived on her Instagram, saying the season makes her happy. "There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football...
Christian Bale Says He Wants to Take Part in a Star Wars Film: 'What a Delight That Would Be'
Christian Bale said he is a lifelong Star Wars fan: 'I’ve still got the figures from when I was little' Christian Bale is ready to travel to a galaxy far, far away. The actor, 48, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his long-held desire to be a part of the Star Wars franchise, but the type of role he wants to play is a bit unexpected. "All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door...
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman on Mental Health, Mutton Chops and New Memoir None of This Rocks
Following the release of his memoir 'None of This Rocks,' the guitarist opens up about mental health and mutton chops Joe Trohman's new memoir is everything a rockstar book shouldn't be. After all, he's not entirely sure if they exist anymore, anyways. "Rockstar is an energy drink, I hate the term," Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist tells PEOPLE during a video call. "I don't even think there are rockstars anymore. I feel like that's an outdated character. So I've never been comfortable with all of it. Even...
Sarah Jessica Parker Misses N.Y.C. Ballet Gala amid 'Sudden, Devastating Family Situation': Reports
Sarah Jessica Parker was set to be honored during the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala before she dropped out last minute on Wednesday night Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family issue, PEOPLE has learned. The actress, 57, pulled out of the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday evening, as well as a global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2, according to multiple outlets. Parker was set to be honored at the 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala. (A previous version of this story incorrect...
Kal Penn Danced with a Strawberry at Harry Styles Concert: 'There Might Have Been Two Vodkas Involved'
Kal Penn isn't afraid to let the music move him. At a recent Harry Styles concert, Penn, 45, admits he "honestly didn't know what to expect. I show up, and from the time it starts, I'm dancing my face off." The actor noticed a particular fan in the row in front of him who was wearing a strawberry costume. "She's throwing down from the very beginning," he recalls. "By the end, I was like, 'I'm dancing with you.' There might have been two vodkas involved."
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Dazzles in Purple Sequin Dress on Red Carpet with Val Chmerkovskiy: Photos
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are expecting their first baby together, a son, early next year Jenna Johnson is serving up a glamorous maternity look! The professional dancer, who is currently expecting her first baby with Val Chmerkovskiy, put her baby bump on display Wednesday night as she dazzled in a purple sequin dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros. Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, posed together on the red carpet, with the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer matching his wife in a dark purple suit. The...
Jordan Peterson Emotionally Reacts to Olivia Wilde Basing Don't Worry Darling Villain on the Author
"People have been after me for a long time because I've been speaking to disaffected young men," the controversial conservative said of the revealed Chris Pine character genesis Jordan Peterson appeared to break down in tears after being confronted by comments made by Olivia Wilde during a dialogue with Interview magazine to promote her movie, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde, 38, revealed during the interview that the movie's villain played by Chris Pine is based on the controversial conservative author, calling the 60-year-old "this insane man" who is a "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel...
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
"I'm sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," the guitarist said on Twitter Friday Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be...
