Charlotte, NC

LA-based chicken chain’s debut in Plaza Midwood joins heated competition in Charlotte

By Catherine Muccigrosso
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A West Coast chicken chain will debut this week in Charlotte, home to chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Friday in Plaza Midwood at 1300 The Plaza.

The Los Angeles-based fast-casual chain plans to open 12 franchise locations in Charlotte , The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The Charlotte restaurant franchise owners are Nick and Nicole Smith and Jordan Washburn.

It’s the latest move in an ongoing battle with more chicken chains open or planning to open in the Charlotte market.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started five years ago as a late-night popup in a parking lot and has grown to over 80 locations open or opening soon in the U.S., Canada and Dubai, according to the company website.

The Nashville-style chicken chain joins other retailers at the Midwood Corners plaza including Akahana Asian Bistro, Dunkin’ and Cold Hearted Gelato, according to site plans listed online by Thrift Commercial Real Estate .

The shopping center was sold in March 2020 for $8.5 million to EFC Midwood Corners LLC, and has since been renovated.

Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sept. 30 in Plaza Midwood at 1300 The Plaza in Charlotte.

What to expect at Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders , with seven spice levels from “no spice” to “reaper,” according to the company.

Sides include kale slaw, macaroni and cheese, and fries or cheese fries.

The Plaza Midwood restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dave's Hot Chicken, opening its first of 12 franchise locations on Friday in Plaza Midwood, specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with seven spice levels from "no spice" to "reaper."

Hot chicken sandwich competition

Dave’s Hot Chicken joins other newcomers competing in Bojangles hometown turf.

Just last month, former NASCAR CEO Brian France opened Summerbird in South End, with plans to open more locations.

Also last month, Chick-fil-A opened a store in Mooresville. In June, a new Chick-fil-A store opened on Cox Road in Gastonia after the Franklin Square location closed. In July 2021, a store opened in Belmont at 925 South Point Road, and in October, Chick-fil-A opened a store at 7404 Matthews Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. The Atlanta-based fast-food chicken chain also reopened its renovated East Woodlawn Avenue as a drive-thru-only site.

In March, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens debuted in North Carolina opening in Charlotte’s University City area. The fast-casual chain will open another 14 locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, including Indian Trail and Concord.

This month, Bojangles, which opened in 1977 in Charlotte, said it is moving its headquarters to a much larger space at 500 Forest Point Circle. Bojangles also has recently added a drive-thru-only site at 3809 E. Independence Blvd., and another store at 300 West Ave. Bojangles has opened or plans to open nearly 130 stores with debuts in Ohio, New York, Texas, Illinois and Arkansas. The company’s expansion also includes 40 restaurant openings at Love’s Travel Stops .

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

