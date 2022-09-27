Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week?

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. This list is no intended to be comprehensive.

Fernando Munoz, Bangor High School

Junior midfielder and striker Fernando Munoz had a huge performance to lead Bangor past Covert 7-1. Munoz scored three goals in the win.

Joshua Reyes, Oakland Christian High School

Senior Joshua Reyes had himself a day in Oakland Christian’s 8-0 win over Clarenceville. Reyes scored four goals and added one assist.

Omar Hadzimujic, Forest Hills Central High School

Senior midfielder Omar Hadzimujic had a huge performance against Portage Northern in Forest Hills Central’s 4-0 win. Hadzimujic scored three goals in the win, and he also had a big performance against Christian earlier in the week as he finished with two goals.

Ezra Pickard, Marquette High School

Senior midfielder and striker Ezra Pickard led Marquette past Kingsford 6-3. Pickard finished the game with a hat trick while also adding two assists. Pickard also had a big performance against Iron Mountain when he scored two goals and added two assists.

Matthew Skelton, Faith Christian High School

Senior Striker Matthew Skelton had a big performance in Faith Christian’s 6-0 win over Bethany Christian. Skelton finished the game with a hat trick.

Bryce Jorissen, Hart High School

Senior Bryce Jorissen had a huge performance against Fremont in Hart’s 9-1 win. Jorissen finished completing a hat trick and more as he finished with four goals and one assist.

Navea Gauthier, Shelby High School

Sophomore Navea Gauthier continues to impress as she had a huge performance in Shelby’s 1-2 loss against Ludington. Gauthier finished the game with 32 kills, two serving aces, and 10 digs.

Jillian Bruckner, Niles High School

Senior Jillian Bruckner had a big performance for Niles in their 3-2 match win over Bronson. Bruckner finished the game with 27 kills, three serving aces, four total blocks and 12 digs in the win.

Harper Murray, Skyline High School

Senior Harper Murray led Skyline past Novi 3-1. Murray finished with 28 kills, one serving ace and eight digs in the win.

Nina Horning, Lake Orion High School

Senior Nina Horning had herself a day in Lake Orion’s 3-2 win over Lowell. Horning finished the match with 30 kills, two serving aces, one total block and 20 digs.

Rachel Townsend, Oxford High School

Senior Rachel Townsend had a big performance as she led Oxford to a 2-1 win over Troy. Townsend finished with 27 kills, two serving aces, three total blocks and 11 digs.

Darius Taylor, Walled Lake Western

For the second week in a row, senior running back and Minnesota commit Darius Taylor continues to impress as he had a huge performance in Walled Lake Western’s 49-35 win over Milford. Taylor rushed for 438 yards and six rushing touchdowns in the win.

Tashi Braceful, Southfield A&T

Junior wide receiver Tashi Braceful had a big performance for Southfield A&T in its 42-7 win over Birmingham Groves. Braceful finished the game with four receptions for 125 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ty Hudkins, Forest Hills Central

For the second week in a row, junior wide receiver and safety Ty Hudkins continues to impress as Forest Hills Central beat Grand Rapids Northview, 38-3. Hudkins finished the game with six receptions for 123 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns while also rushing for 55 yards and adding a rushing touchdown as well. On the defense, Hudkins finished with three total tackles and one pass deflection.

Aidan Grzesikowksi, Lamphere High School

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Grzesikowksi had a huge performance to lead Lamphere past St. Clair, 42-0. Grzesikowksi finished the game completing 16 of his 26 passes for 231 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

Jack Bakus, Midland Dow High School

Senior quarterback Jack Bakus had a big performance to lead Midland Dow past Traverse City West, 27-20. Bakus finished the game completing 22 of his 33 passes for 249 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while also rushing for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bakus also compiled six total tackles and one sack.

Cole Cabana, Dexter High School

Senior running back and Michigan football commit Cole Cabana had a huge performance for Dexter in their 51-7 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer. Cabana finished the game with 112 rushing yards on five attempts, two rushing touchdowns, 80 punt return yards, one punt returned for a touchdown, an 86 kick return yards and one kick returned for a touchdown.

Brendan Haisenleder, Cardinal Mooney High School

Senior running back Brendan Haisenleder continues to impress as he had a huge performance in Cardinal Mooney’s 41-7 win over Our Lady of the Lakes. Haisenleder finished the game with 265 rushing yards on 14 attempts and six rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Haisenleder compiled nine total tackles.

Braylon Isom, Saginaw Heritage High School

Junior wide receiver and cornerback Braylon Isom had a big performance in Saginaw Hertiage’s 41-34 loss to Lapeer. Isom finished the game with 12 receptions for 170 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Defensively, Isom compiled 11 total tackles for the Hawks.

Andrew Stockton, Grass Lake High School

Senior running back Andrew Stockton had a good showing in Grass Lake’s 36-29 win over Michigan Center. Stockton finished the game with 246 rushing yards on 21 attempts and two rushing touchdowns while also adding one receiving touchdown.

Victor Earl, Romeo High School

Junior running back and outside linebacker Victor Earl had a big performance to help Romeo past Anchor Bay, 30-21. Earl finished the game with 57 rushing yards on eight attempts and two rushing touchdowns while also catching four receptions for 60 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Defensively, Earl compiled eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection.