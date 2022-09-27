ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Morgan Evans Gets Emotional On Stage Amid Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Morgan Evans delivered a heartbreaking performance of a song that seems to stem from his split from Kelsea Ballerini. The couple announced last month that they were going through a divorce, sharing statements on their social media channels. The marriage is coming to an end before Evans’ and Ballerini’s five-year anniversary, which was approaching in December

Evans was performing at the CMC Rocks QLD festival in Australia when he delivered the heartbreak song, which, according to a report from Billboard, included lyrics: “How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down/ How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out…How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn’t true/ I’m just wondering, how long has it been over for you? …It would be easier if I hated you/ But I still miss the person that I thought I knew.”

Ballerini, 29, was first to speak publicly about the couple’s divorce. The “Love Is A Cowboy” singer, who recently swapped lyrics to seemingly reference her ongoing divorce during a New York City performance, shared in a statement, in part: “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. …please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Evans, 37, later followed up with his own statement: “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.” He also seemed to reference the divorce in an Instagram post earlier this month: “Despite the sadness, I feel very grateful, and want to say a huge thank-you to you all for the messages of love and support on here.”

