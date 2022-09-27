Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Make it four huge games in a row for the Buccaneers as they host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
Wichita Eagle
Maryland Coach: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Weighed Heavily on Taulia
Maryland picked up its fourth win of the season, defeating Michigan State 27-13 behind a strong defensive performance and an impressive outing from Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. But after handing the Spartans their third consecutive loss of the season, Maryland coach Michael Locksley told reporters that it was a rough...
Wichita Eagle
Report: NFLPA Fires Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant
The NFL Players Association reportedly fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s evaluation last Sunday after it was found the doctor made “several mistakes,” a source told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The NFLPA launched an investigation after Tagovailoa was cleared to...

Wichita Eagle
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak
The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: ‘Fun’ Proving NFL Draft Critics Wrong
Being a first-round quarterback in the NFL is like being in the cast of a horror movie: you start with a modest group of main characters, each with their own unique traits before the titular monster takes them down one-by-one until there's one ... or even none ... remaining. Josh...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Injury Update: Are Any Offensive Linemen Healthy for Dallas?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Wichita Eagle
Two Must-Win Matchups for Packers Against Patriots
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won 14 consecutive home games entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lost in the fog of back-to-back playoff debacles, the Packers have dominated at Lambeau Field, whether the tundra was frozen or a lush green. Since 2000, only two teams have won at least 15 in a row at home: the Patriots, who did it three times, and the St. Louis Rams.
Wichita Eagle
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'27-15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question, of course, deals with Tua and his condition and says everybody was excited...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Prospect Francisco Alvarez Ready to Contribute in Battle for NL East
ATLANTA - After Triple-A Syracuse's season ended, Francisco Alvarez and his parents began a long drive down south to Miami on Thursday night. It was during this car ride, while the Alvarez family was in Greenville, South Carolina, that the Mets' top prospect received a phone call from director of player development Kevin Howard telling him he was being called up to the major leagues.
Wichita Eagle
Why did Kansas City Chiefs attempt fake field goal? Special teams coach explains
Dave Toub took a few steps into the Chiefs media room Thursday, then jokingly retreated toward a backdrop once seeing reporters. “Is this the firing squad?” Toub said with a half-smile. The Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator knew the difficult questions were coming — and rightfully so.
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Shanahan Explains how Bobby Turner will Help the 49ers
Kyle Shanahan and Bobby Turner have coached together since 2010, with brief haituses in 2014 and 2022. Turner is an all-time great running backs coach who stepped away from the 49ers in March to have surgeries. Now he's healthy, and this week he returned to the 49ers. And when he and Shanahan work together, the two almost always produce quality running games.

Wichita Eagle
Bears and Giants: Who Wins and Why
Bears coach Matt Eberflus summed up the matchup Sunday against the Giants rather accurately, although initially with a bit more optimism than it deserves. "They're a good football team, very similar to us," Eberflus said. "Starting out new, young crew, good running game, really younger on defense, so it's a little bit of the same type of matchup."
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
Rob Pelinka, team president for your Los Angeles Lakers, took pains on Media Day earlier this week to stress that L.A.'s front office was open to trading its oft-discussed 2027 and 2029 future first-round picks to improve the roster. View the original article to see embedded media. Per Dave McMenamin...
Wichita Eagle
NHL Burning Questions: Tampa Bay Lightning
You’re reading the newest edition of THN.com’s Burning Questions series, a continuing feature in which we ask three crucial questions about every NHL franchise. In today’s file, we’re posing three burning questions about the Tampa Bay Lightning:. THREE BURNING QUESTIONS FOR THE LIGHTNING IN 2022-23: 1....
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Saturday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Friday. Having fallen to just half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, that win could not have come at a more vital time. Taking on the Washington Nationals while the the remnants of Hurricane Ian pound the nation's capital,...
Wichita Eagle
Elway Prominent in Raiders-Broncos History
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to avoid going to 0-4 for the first time since the 2014 season when they play host to their longtime rivals, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders and Broncos, both in of the AFC West, have been...
Wichita Eagle
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami
The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
