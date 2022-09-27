Second Annual Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB) — Calling anglers of all ages! The Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo is currently underway offering 17 days of fishing and great prizes.

There are over 120 categories, daily winner prizes, along with a newly added Jackpot fish category totaling in a $2500 cash prize.

They have weigh-ins happening daily between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The rodeo kicked off on Sept. 23rd and will end on Oct. 9th.

Registration is still open for the rodeo, you can register by clicking here. Prices for registration vary below.

Charter Boat – $350.00

Private Boat – Under 26’ – $175.00

Private Boat – 26’ & Over – $275.00

Kayak/Paddle Boards – $50.00

Pier, Bridge, Jetty & Surf Fishing – $25 Adults – Under 15 Years Free

In addition to the great prizes and great catch opportunities, there will be fun events for the whole family. You can view the full list of events here.

On Oct. 1st, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. there will be a 5K, which you could register for here. There will also be a Kids Fishing Clinic offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in which kids get free bait and instruction and a free loaner rod.

On Oct. 8th there will be a women’s fishing tournament from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On closing day on Oct. 9th there will be a firework show in addition to a pirate party and water gun fight!

