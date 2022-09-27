Read full article on original website
The goal for Zach Wilson: Blend the 2 best versions of himself
The New York Jets are hoping Zach Wilson can blend two different kinds of potential greatness he displayed as a rookie. Overall, Zach Wilson‘s first season with the New York Jets was a roller coaster – one that featured more valleys than peaks. Though the peaks of that...
How NY Jets can avoid becoming Mitchell Trubisky’s first victim
The New York Jets must avoid the embarrassment of letting Mitchell Trubisky cook them. Here’s how they can dodge that fate. Mitchell Trubisky’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers is off to a rough start. Through three games, Trubisky is ranked last out of 32 qualified quarterbacks with an average of 5.5 yards per pass attempt. He is also 31st with a touchdown pass rate of 1.94%, throwing only two touchdowns across 103 attempts.
3 must-win matchups for NY Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Which matchups will define New York Jets-versus-Pittsburgh Steelers?. The New York Jets (1-2) are preparing to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) in a battle of AFC teams hoping to get back to .500 after a disappointing Week 3 loss. I’m looking at these particular matchups as the most important ones...
NY Jets DL John Franklin-Myers is both underused and misused
With the recent media exposure surrounding Quinnen Williams’s usage, the problem isn’t limited to him. John Franklin-Myers got his money from the New York Jets. If he was still waiting for a contract, though, he would surely be frustrated with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for the way he’s been used so far this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The NY Jets must be careful when commenting on best players
This is not the first time in recent years that a Jets coaching staff has created a potential rift with a defensive star. No one in the New York Jets organization wants to see a Jamal Adams 2.0 situation. But defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich may have steered the Jets closer...
NY Jets DC gives peculiar response to Quinnen Williams situation
New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich explains why Quinnen Williams is not playing more snaps. With the New York Jets defense currently ranked 32nd in DVOA for the second consecutive season, the team’s defensive scheme and strategies are currently taking immense criticism from the fanbase. One of the...
NY Jets aren’t getting money’s worth out of 2022 free agent class
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas doled out a hefty helping of dough in the 2022 offseason. Per Spotrac, the Jets gave out $88 million in guaranteed money to free agents this offseason, ranking third in the NFL behind the Jaguars ($158.5M) and the Dolphins ($94.2M). Three weeks into...
NY Jets to don a rare uniform combination vs. Steelers
New York Jets will wear this uniform combination for only the second time in franchise history. Keeping up with his weekly tradition, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson took to Twitter with his announcement of the team’s uniform for its upcoming game. Johnson had a surprise in store for...
To beat Steelers, NY Jets have to fix their main defensive weakness
Fixing third down is how New York Jets will turn things around defensively. While I was researching the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their upcoming game against the New York Jets, one consistent problem showed up on tape: their inability to convert third downs. In last week’s loss to Cleveland, Pittsburgh...
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
