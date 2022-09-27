ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets X-Factor

How NY Jets can avoid becoming Mitchell Trubisky’s first victim

The New York Jets must avoid the embarrassment of letting Mitchell Trubisky cook them. Here’s how they can dodge that fate. Mitchell Trubisky’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers is off to a rough start. Through three games, Trubisky is ranked last out of 32 qualified quarterbacks with an average of 5.5 yards per pass attempt. He is also 31st with a touchdown pass rate of 1.94%, throwing only two touchdowns across 103 attempts.
Jets X-Factor

3 must-win matchups for NY Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Which matchups will define New York Jets-versus-Pittsburgh Steelers?. The New York Jets (1-2) are preparing to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) in a battle of AFC teams hoping to get back to .500 after a disappointing Week 3 loss. I’m looking at these particular matchups as the most important ones...
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets DL John Franklin-Myers is both underused and misused

With the recent media exposure surrounding Quinnen Williams’s usage, the problem isn’t limited to him. John Franklin-Myers got his money from the New York Jets. If he was still waiting for a contract, though, he would surely be frustrated with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for the way he’s been used so far this year.
Jets X-Factor

The NY Jets must be careful when commenting on best players

This is not the first time in recent years that a Jets coaching staff has created a potential rift with a defensive star. No one in the New York Jets organization wants to see a Jamal Adams 2.0 situation. But defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich may have steered the Jets closer...
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets DC gives peculiar response to Quinnen Williams situation

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich explains why Quinnen Williams is not playing more snaps. With the New York Jets defense currently ranked 32nd in DVOA for the second consecutive season, the team’s defensive scheme and strategies are currently taking immense criticism from the fanbase. One of the...
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets to don a rare uniform combination vs. Steelers

New York Jets will wear this uniform combination for only the second time in franchise history. Keeping up with his weekly tradition, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson took to Twitter with his announcement of the team’s uniform for its upcoming game. Johnson had a surprise in store for...
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

