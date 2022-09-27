Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan man killed in Otsego County motorcycle crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Michigan State Police, Edward Leroy Wilson, 38, of Mancelona was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road in Otsego County at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday.
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
2 dead after truck veers off road, crashes and erupts into flames on I-94 in Macomb County
All eastbound lanes of I-94 going through Macomb County were closed for several hours as police investigation a fiery crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.
wnmufm.org
Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioresultsnetwork.com
Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police Give Details On Dead Teenager
Michigan State Police are investigating after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. Vergil Mongozid’s body was found in a vehicle near the entrance to Baraga County Memorial Hospital in L’Anse Township late Sunday night. He had been missing...
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
WLUC
Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation
NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - On September 26, at approximately 5:00 a.m., deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 8196 River street in the Village of Nahma. Firefighters from Nahma and surrounding townships fought the fire for several hours. Once the fire was...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has found a Hancock nursing facility in violation for neglect and abuse of patients. According to a report from LARA released Wednesday, the agency cited Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock for abuse and neglect due to “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on the following:
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
Michigan fall color update: Part of Upper Peninsula showing some brilliance
The fall color is just starting to emerge in the western Upper Peninsula. Here’s a look at the amount of fall color across our beautiful state of Michigan. The only section of Michigan reporting any meaningful fall color right now is the far western and northwestern part of the Upper Peninsula. The fall color amount is rated at 25 percent to 50 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.H. man pleads guilty in connection with missing 5-year-old boy found dead in shallow grave
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- A man will spend at least two decades in prison for his role in the disappearance and death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Massachusetts. WMUR-TV reports Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 29, to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying...
Michigan State Police trooper shot, in critical condition
According to police, the trooper was hit by an 'unknown suspect' and he was taken to the hospital where he is being evaluated.
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
wnmufm.org
Missing NMU student found dead at accident scene
L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a Northern Michigan University student. On Thursday, troopers assisted NMU Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a search of a missing person. Public Safety had called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a wellbeing check in L’Anse for Virgil Mongozid, 18. He was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU officers the night before. Troopers and officers from the KBIC PD contacted Mongozid’s sister, who said she hadn’t seen him since 2 a.m. that day.
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
recordpatriot.com
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
21K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 4