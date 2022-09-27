ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California inflation relief checks start in 10 days: State explains what not to do

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SVt2_0iC5XwRi00

(NEXSTAR) – In less than two weeks, California plans to begin issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund directly to residents’ bank accounts and mailboxes. The first batch of direct payments, also called inflation relief checks, is set to go out on Oct. 7, the Franchise Tax Board said.

Since the plan to send millions of Californians payments up to $1,050 was announced months ago, the state agency has been fielding questions from eager residents who could really use the extra money. But the FTB says if you’ve met all the requirements , the best thing to do is just wait.

“MCTR payments cannot be accelerated by contacting FTB,” the agency told Nexstar. “Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments.”

California Middle Class Tax Refund: Here’s who qualifies for inflation relief payments

In general, you have to be a California resident, have filed your 2020 taxes on time in California, and fall under the income limits in order to qualify. (The exact requirements are outlined here .) In 2020, you must have earned less than $250,001 in adjusted gross income as an individual tax filer, or $500,001 as a couple filing jointly, to qualify for the inflation relief checks.

The more money you made in 2020, the smaller your inflation relief payment will be. (You can calculate the amount you’ll get here .)

Even if your situation has changed substantially since 2020, and you make less money than you did back then, your payment will still be based on your income from two years ago , the FTB said. That’s required by the law passed creating the tax rebate, and contacting the FTB won’t change anything, the agency said.

How to find out how much you’ll get in your inflation relief check

If you don’t see a direct deposit hit your bank account on Oct. 7, don’t panic. The payments are going to be issued in waves.

The first group of people to get the Middle Class Tax Refund will be for Californians who got the Golden State Stimulus payments (either the first or second round) via direct deposit. Those payments will be issued to bank accounts between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25, the Franchise Tax Board said.

The rest of the direct deposits will be sent out between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.

People who aren’t set up for direct deposit will get a debit card sent to their address. Debit cards will be mailed between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10 for Californians who got Golden State Stimulus payments by debit card last year. The remaining debit cards will go out by Jan. 15, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

California inflation relief checks just days away from being sent out

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s inflation relief checks are just days away from hitting bank accounts, according to the state’s franchise tax board. When will inflation relief checks be sent? Direct deposit payments are expected to be issued to bank accounts that received the Golden State Stimulus payments from Oct. 7-25, and from Oct. 28-Nov. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist of UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California drought likely to stretch into fourth year

(BCN) — As California’s 2022 water year ends this week, the parched state is bracing for another dry year — its fourth in a row. So far, in California’s recorded history, six previous droughts have lasted four or more years, two of them in the past 35 years. Despite some rain in September, weather watchers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Inflation And Economy#Adjusted Gross Income#Stimulus#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Franchise Tax Board#Californians
KRON4 News

Menlo Park firefighters prepare to help Florida with Hurricane Ian

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) –  The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is part of FEMA’s search and rescue team. They are packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice. At a warehouse in Menlo Park, all types of equipment have been prepared for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “We have a variety of either […]
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom to deploy emergency personnel to Florida

(KTXL) — On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed emergency personnel to Florida in order to help with Hurricane Ian. According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, in response to Hurricane Ian, Gov. Newsom directed the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to send a “five-person team of mass care experts to facilitate […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, were the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KRON4 News

68% of teachers describe work as “exhausting,” CA survey says

(KRON) – A new study by UCLA and the California Teachers Association, CTA, released Tuesday dives into a teacher shortage in California, the CTA announced in a press release. 4,632 educators teaching TK-12th grades statewide participated in a survey, and the results show a general dissatisfaction among teaching professionals. Kindergarten teacher and CTA President E. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy