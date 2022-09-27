Read full article on original website
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
NFC East Notebook: Week 4 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Last week was divisional week in the NFC East, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys emerging victorious over the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. The Eagles are now in sole place of first in the division with a 3-0 record,...
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 4 Vikings Game
The Saints (1-2) are in desperate need of a win, but they're going to have to have much better execution in this game if they want to beat the Vikings (2-1). New Orleans is turning to Andy Dalton this week, and will also be without Michael Thomas (toe) and Andrus Peat (concussion) on offense. London has historically been good to New Orleans, and they're hoping that that continues on Sunday from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's our pregame report.
Behind Enemy Lines: Lions Remain Confident Despite Injuries Heading Into Matchup With Seahawks
Seasoned reporter John Maakaron covers the Detroit Lions for All Lions. Pulling back the curtain to look at the upstart team, he answers five questions heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. 1. How significant will the absence of D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown be on...
Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo
The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in...
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are back on the field on Sunday night to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1). Both teams will be looking to bounce back in week 3 after falling to their respective opponents. Tampa Bay lost to Green Bay at home while Kansas fell to previously winless Indianapolis on the road.
Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?
Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Best Football Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses for College Football Week 5
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The college football season has been amazing so far. We have seen Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State continue their domination while also witnessing surprising seasons from teams such as Kansas and Florida State. College Football Week 5 is packed with great matchups and sportsbook promo codes – over $5,600 available in football betting promo codes in all.
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Alabama QB Bryce Young suffers apparent shoulder injury vs. Arkansas
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day to day after suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's game against Arkansas, coach Nick Saban said. Saban said Young sustained a sprain to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder and that the injury is not believed to be serious. "He's had these before,"...
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Saturday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Friday. Having fallen to just half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, that win could not have come at a more vital time. Taking on the Washington Nationals while the the remnants of Hurricane Ian pound the nation's capital,...
Dodgers Rookie Learning All About Clayton Kershaw’s Famous Pre Game Routine
Michael Grove has had an impressive start to his MLB career. In six appearances, he's 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts. He's pitched five full innings in all three of his September starts, and was able to lighten the load of the some of the Dodgers' veterans as they navigated injuries and rest.
Pelicans Team With Sports Drink for Unique Opening Night Slate of Events
The New Orleans Pelicans are getting creative and relying more on local collaborations to create a unique environment in the Smoothie King Center. The authentic connections with the fanbase have led to even more engagement and respect in the regional sporting landscape. The outreach will continue on Opening Night. The Pelicans have teamed with the local Sports Drink production company to put on a Pels12 Tip-Off Party with a full day of events planned.
