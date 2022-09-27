Read full article on original website
The Android Police podcast storms in with mobile gaming angst
This week, Hurricane Ian did its worst across Florida, and Stadia shut down. Unfortunately, we recorded our show on Tuesday, but we think you'll be able to appreciate what we've got: a users' choice Pixel bracket, a chat about storm prep and awareness, and our eye on the growing walls in the gardens that house our mobile games. Join us on the Android Police podcast, won't you?
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
It's game over for Stadia, shutting down early 2023
Cloud gaming has come a long way in the last few years, with more competition than ever before. We've even seen dedicated hardware from companies like Logitech, as the dream of playing whatever you want, whenever you want, has blossomed. Still, players have been slow to adopt cloud gaming as their main way of gaming, which probably explains why Google's latest statement on Stadia feels so unsurprising. Perhaps those rumors of its impending death weren't so exaggerated after all. Despite only being on the market for less than three years, Google is closing Stadia's doors for good in early 2023.
49 Internet Jokes From This September That Are Way Funnier Than They Should Be
"OMG, thanks for ending the meeting four minutes early and 'giving me some time back.' Now, I can finally pursue my passions."
WhatsApp is about to pull a Google Meet, with support for shareable links
When you're thinking about which app to use to make a video call, utilities like Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet probably come to mind, but is WhatsApp always on your list? For many users, they probably first see it as an instant messaging app, primarily used for texting our contacts, and maybe occasionally calling them when on the move. Meta seems to be looking to raise the profile of the app's video capabilities, and today Mark Zuckerberg shares word that we're getting one-tap link sharing for WhatsApp video calls.
Nothing shows how the Ear Stick rolls in video teaser
Carl Pei's Nothing has quickly set itself out as a fashion-driven tech brand (or maybe the other way around) with a focus on chic at a fairly accessible price. Last week, the company teased its Ear Stick as a must-have accessory and we're not talking about makeup. But now, we're getting a look at how you'll be using that stick. No, it's not going anywhere near your face... well, unless you want it to.
YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons
The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
Google Pixel Watch retail box shows up in the wild
Google is gearing up to announce the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, a new Nest Wifi router, and probably some more new devices at its October 6 event. The company has already revealed a fair bit about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7, with recent teasers showing off the design in all its glory. It also confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders would open on October 6. Rumors suggest the device would then go on sale two weeks later, starting October 18. There has not been much information about the Pixel Watch's availability, but it looks like it could also launch around the same time as the new Pixel phones.
Weekend poll: Will you watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event this week?
Bombarded by more leaks than any smartphone company in the industry, Google gave up on trying to keep secrets over a year ago. Instead, it's been giving us teases and glimpses of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all summer long. This week, Google's taking the stage in New York City to officially unveil its latest lineup of gadgets, and even though the leaks have been relentless, it's still an exciting time to be a gadget fan.
Google Maps wants to give your neighborhood a 'vibe check'
While we're all looking ahead to next week's Pixel launch, it's not the only event Google's holding this fall. The Search On conference brought all sorts of various improvements and enhancements to the company's search engine, and it didn't stop there. As we approach the holiday travel season in the coming months, Google Maps is getting some new features that seem perfect for planning out your next vacation, no matter where in the world you're headed.
Diablo Immortal's first major update brings an all-new dungeon that's pitch black
Despite plenty of controversies, Diablo Immortal is committed to proving that it's not just a sink for your spare cash. Today's update, titled Forgotten Nightmares, is the biggest one since the game's launch, bringing players a brand new dungeon, item set, and an expansion to your Warband Castle. The most...
Razer and Verizon hop on the cloud gaming handheld bandwagon
Welp, it would appear Logitech isn't the only one chasing after the game streaming market with dedicated handheld hardware, and so Razer and Verizon have just announced that the two companies have partnered to bring the Razer Edge 5G to market. This is a device built for high-performance gaming, sporting a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1, Qualcomm's latest gaming platform. So it would appear that not only are Razer and Verizon looking to eat Logitech's lunch with a much more powerful device than the yet-to-be-launched G Cloud, but since Verizon is involved, you can expect access to 5G Ultra Wideband to ensure the handheld is truly portable.
The Simpsons run Chrome's offline desert gauntlet in latest couch gag
The Simpsons premiered its 34th season on Fox last night with a show about a tortoise's constitutionally-granted rights and liberties. But it was the opener that probably made some internet nerds you know (maybe yourself, even) crack a smile. And hey, if you don't watch TV anymore, now you'll know.
Some Galaxy S22 phones plagued by inability to receive SMS messages
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is easily one of the best smartphones you can buy today, with the winning combination of top-tier hardware plus frequent updates. Unfortunately, not all software is perfect, and Samsung seems to have run into a little trouble with its September update for the Galaxy S22 series, as customers in the US complain about their phones failing to receive SMS messages several times a day.
The Pixel Watch’s bezels sure look smaller in Google’s reuploaded teaser video
The Pixel launch season is almost upon us. Google has been adding fuel to the hype surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch by regularly releasing new teasers of the devices. In nearly all the teasers of the Pixel Watch, you could make out the big bezels surrounding the circular display. Now, it looks like even Google is embarrassed by the big bezels on its upcoming smartwatch and has silently tweaked the teasers to make the display appear bigger.
Anker's newest earbuds are here to help you rock all day and sleep through every night
While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)
A Google Pixel Watch Fast Pair prompt has been spotted in the wild
We're eagerly anticipating more official information about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, but in the meantime, we're hearing a lot about the new wearable through other channels. Over the summer, a leak indicated that there'll be a new app specifically for Google's smartwatch, separate from the existing Wear OS app. We now have additional confirmation of this: a Fast Pair notification for the Pixel Watch has been spotted in the wild, and it mentions downloading a "device app" to get the watch set up.
