Mostly clear heading into weekend, Sunday chance of rain
Today and tomorrow will be much like this entire week has been, but Sunday calls for a little bit of rain. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Temperatures trend down and chances for rain trend up going into the weekend.”. As Saturday is the first of October, it will be...
Get your kicks at this new Route 66 visitors center
Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque have developed a Route 66 Visitors Center, 12200 Central Ave. SW, just east of Nine Mile Hill and west of the city limits, near Atrisco Vista and I-40. The 21,000-square-foot multipurpose center includes a banquet/event hall, outdoor amphitheater, Route 66 museum, taproom, gift...
New immersive experience lets eventgoers interact with the legendary artist’s works
The biggest room at Electric Playhouse has images from Georgia O’Keeffe’s flower paintings. The floor reacts when visitors walk over it. (Courtesy of The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum) Georgia O’Keeffe found inspiration in New Mexico. The landscapes spoke to her and she told a story through the...
ABOUT TOWN: (Slide show) Corrales Harvest Festival, Oktoberfest and some pretty cool EVs.
This week’s About Town includes staff photos that include sports and a few events that took place over the weekend. There was the Corrales Harvest Festival and Oktoberfest, a Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce event. But some pretty spectacular EVs are coming to Santa Fe this weekend if...
Balloon Fiesta day 1, three levels of flight over Rio Rancho
(Garrison Wells/Observer) On Saturday morning, balloons dotted the sky over Rio Rancho. Some, like this one, were low enough to make out some details. In this photo, there are three levels of flight, two balloons at different heights and a jetliner soaring above.
(Gallery) Balloon lands next to Iris Rd., collapses into roadway
It was an anxious morning for at least one balloon team early Friday. They were very, very busy, wrestling with getting their partially deflated balloon out of the road at about 9 a.m. The balloon apparently landed next to Iris Rd. NE in Rio Rancho, and then collapsed onto the...
FIVE THINGS: Balloons, balloons, balloons with a few other things
Random hours from early a.m. to evening. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta creates an enchanted world of special shape. balloon rodeos, twilight balloon glows, and vibrant balloon-filled skies. Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival – Balloon Fiesta Show. Sept 30 – Oct 2 & Oct 6-9 Sandia Resort...
Riding in the Smokey Bear balloon, floating west over Rio Rancho
The crew works to inflate the Smokey Bear balloon, which lifted off with two other hot-air balloons, at Joe Harris Elementary Friday morning. (Herron photo) I’m up at “zero-dark-30,” on a Friday that won’t end until after a football game at Cleveland High, for a cool adventure: a ride on a hot-air balloon.And, mind you, not just any hot-air balloon; this one is the iconic Smokey Bear balloon, long a favorite of balloonatics everywhere, and that’s where it flies.
Planning to get underway for extension of Paseo Del Volcan
Sandoval County Commission Planning and Zoning’s Makita Hill informed the board on Sept. 27 about planning for extension of Paseo Del Volcan. So far the plan, according to Hill, is that the road is to be extended to Rainbow Blvd. The extension conversation involved the building of the Auto...
Devin Vasquez reinvents old treasures into modern art
I feel like no matter where you go, as long as you have something that you make work, people are going to be drawn to it — Devin Vasquez. Devin Vasquez turns what some view as junk into renewed treasures. The Albuquerque artist reinvents objects that owners have deemed...
ABQ Starbucks workers vote yes to unionization
Jacob Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista at Rio Grande and I-40 , helped organize union efforts at his store. On Thursday, employees voted yes to unionize the location, becoming the first Starbucks in the state to do so. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) They were the first Starbucks to approach unionizing efforts in New...
Cuttrell retires from UNM Department of Dental Medicine
Gary Cuttrell, DDS, JD, founding chair and professor in The University of New Mexico Department of Dental Medicine, will retire on Feb. 1, 2023, following 22 years of service to New Mexico and the university. “Dr. Cuttrell has made immeasurable contributions to the School of Medicine since his arrival in...
12-year-old and uncle face armed robbery charges
An Albuquerque man and his 12-year-old -year-old nephew are accused of collaborating in five armed robberies over the past few months at Ross Dress for Less stores and other city businesses. Gilbert Gallegos of the Albuquerque Police Department said detectives arrested Jason Roper at his home and his nephew at...
RRPD recovers stolen items, including firearms, in theft investigation
Rio Ranch Police officers Wednesday served two search warrants pertaining to an active theft investigation. The warrants were served at Borealis Ave. and Stallion Road. “Officers were successful in recovering stolen items, to include firearms, as a result of the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing at this time,” said Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokeswoman for the Rio Rancho Police Department.
Storm offense keeps rolling, 56-21 over Volcano Vista
Josh Perry ran for 239 yards and five touchdowns and fellow senior Nic Trujillo caught three TD passes from quarterback Evan Wysong as the Storm scored the first eight times they had the ball and routed the Hawks, 56-21, Friday night at Lightning Bolt Stadium. In their past there games,...
Crime, work and roads top issues at candidate forum
With just over a month left until voting day, candidates are ready to go. Sandoval County Candidates got the chance to showcase their views at a forum on Sept. 29. The Observer will also print and post online candidate Q and As in the coming weeks. The forum was not...
2022 Sandoval County candidates: Kathleen Holmes Cates
As the election grows near, voters want to know about their candidates. Over the next months the Observer will post a series of Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Kathleen Holmes Cates (D): candidate for District 44 (Bernalillo) State Representative. Observer: What...
