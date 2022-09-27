ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

By Mary Murphy
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back.

Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing.

“I was not aware of any issues,” Cooper told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

Cooper said Rashawn and the teen’s older brother had been staying with their father for the last year at the dad’s home on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville. Cooper said she asked Rashawn’s father what happened before the boy went missing.

These are the faces of The Missing: Help bring them home

“He said that Rashawn had got in trouble for a basketball game,” the mother said. “Rashawn told him at the last minute that he had a basketball game.”

The mother said she was told the father’s girlfriend took Rashawn’s phone away.

“I feel like there’s more to the story,” Cooper said. “It’s not like Rashawn to go missing for days. He’s an easy-going kid. A lover of God. He used to go to church when he was living with me.”

PIX11 News reached Rashawn’s father, Shawn Davis, Tuesday morning. Davis said he was working at his construction job when the boy went missing. He added that he and his girlfriend wanted Rashawn to focus more on his studies and improve his grade average in school.

“He goes to school every day,” Davis said. “We want him to be above a certain average in school. My girl said, ‘You have to focus on your classes.'”

PIX11 News was asked to look into Rashawn’s case by the Black and Missing Foundation , which is based in Washington, D.C. The NYPD confirmed it received a missing person report about Rashawn and the department is actively investigating his disappearance.

Rashawn was last seen wearing a green shirt, green shorts, and blue MCM sandals, according to the Black and Missing Foundation. He was described as 5-foot-7 and about 148 pounds, with short hair and brown eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 58

Sheila Walker
4d ago

Time to do a investigation into the Father and his girlfriend it seem something is wrong in their household , why would the girlfriend take away his phone the Father is the one who should be the one to take away phone not the girlfriend if any punishment is to be done it should be done by the father the whole story sounds strange.

Reply(14)
30
Mz.Queen Brown
4d ago

This don't sound right she told him she took the phone away, he wasn't home so he don't know what happens to him, I Pray He's Safe so he can go back home with his mom🙏🏾

Reply
10
Jermaine lynch
4d ago

this happened in star right city about 10 years ago in Brooklyn in a high rise building boy went ro take out garbage an he was never seen again he lived on the 14 floor it's impossible

Reply(1)
8
 

