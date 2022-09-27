Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Xiyu Lin, Charley Hull tied for lead, Celine Boutier and Lydia Ko one back at Ascendant LPGA
It’s a tightly-packed leaderboard after round three of the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. Xiyu Lin and Charley Hull are tied for the lead at 11 under, while Celine Boutier and Lydia Ko sit one back with 18 holes left to play.
Duke snaps 13-game ACC skid, beats Virginia 38-17
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Duke snapped a 13-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak in beating Virginia 38-17 on Saturday night. Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) scored three touchdowns during an 11-minute span of the first half. The Blue Devils didn’t win an ACC game last year as part of a conference drought that lasted nearly two full calendar years. “Excited to get ACC win No. 1,” first-year coach Mike Elko said. “But I just told (the players) the expectations around here are changing.” Leonard completed 18 of 24 passes for 129 yards and added 59 rushing yards. Jaylen Coleman picked up 97 rushing yards on 19 carries.
No. 5 Clemson tops No. 10 NC State 30-20 in ACC showdown
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 5 Clemson won its 11th consecutive game, its 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night. The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and completed a two-week stretch where they bested the two teams thought most likely to block their return atop the division — first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley. Uiagalelei ignited the Tigers right before and right after the half to build a lead that N.C. State, playing in its first-ever Top 10 matchup, couldn’t overcome. Uiagalelei finished a 75-yard scoring drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to move in front 13-10. Then, after Clemson’s defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on ’Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jake Briningstool.
Dell McGee Visits Priority Target in California The Night Before Missouri Matchup
The University of Georgia has been known as "RBU" for quite some time. As of late names like Gurley, Chubb, Michel, Swift, White, and Cook have been galivanting about NFL secondaries on Sundays. There's no question the biggest reason for success on the recruiting trail at the running back position...
