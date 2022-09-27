Read full article on original website
Best Bose speakers 2022: portable, multi-room, wireless
Whether you want a portable Bluetooth speaker for the beach or a multi-room system, Bose's speaker range will oblige.
Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount for iPhone 14 ensures you achieve optical alignment
Attach the brand’s lenses comfortably on your new phone with the Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount. This collection offers optical alignment in a sleek design. Additionally, it is also compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In fact, all you have to do is choose the right option for your phone. It comes in 2 versions: the first supports the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the second supports the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may be less durable than the projection mounts. However, they easily hold the lenses in place for a long time. In fact, if you want to take your iPhoneography skills to the next level, they are totally worth a try.
Tech Junkie Review – Logi Brio 500 1080p webcam
In a world filled with zoom meetings and video calls with friends and family, having a great webcam is almost a requirement on your laptop or desktop computer. Sure, your laptop likely has a webcam built-in but those are often medicore… at best. Logitech, out with a brand new webcam that promises better lighting, face […]
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones are ideal for both work and play
Go for a unique style even while working with the Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones. These headphones make a great option for both work and play. In fact, they are compatible with common video meeting platforms you use every day. Plus, they provide a level of audio quality that supports both work needs as well as gaming or streaming needs. In fact, these headphones come in 25% post-consumer recycled plastic for a more sustainable option. Additional features include a flip-to-mute noise-canceling mic. This minimizes background sounds so you’re heard clearly. You can also enjoy immersive audio, thanks to the 40 mm speakers driving full, rich sound. With 20 hrs of listening time and 18 hrs of talk time on a full charge, these headphones give you complete wireless freedom.
The Verge
Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design
Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection offers a matching set of accessories
Upgrade your gaming setup with peripherals that match when you go for the Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection. This series includes a new DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset. Providing a unique aesthetic, just like the galaxy-inspired color lineup did, it offers PS5 console covers for the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. Boasting a reimagined camouflage pattern, it has a more contemporary feel. And you’ll notice the iconic PlayStation Shapes incorporated into the pattern. Whether or not you already have these necessary accessories, the new colors will add a fun and fresh feel. Go for the controller to hold camo in your hand and the console covers to change your aesthetic. Finally, the headset enhances your look.
Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard has a hot-swappable-switch design that you can program
Enhance your work or gaming setup with a uniquely designed product: the Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard. Offering hot-swappable switches, this gadget lets you program it with macro settings. Additionally, it has 3 modes available: Type-C Wired, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2.4 GHz. With a 65% layout, it has 68 keys in a compact design that has a unique wrap-around light strip. This stripe produces 5 RGB backlights, and the keyboard also has 19 RGB special lighting effects. Immersing you with colorful lighting effects, it lets you change how your layout looks in an instant. Match your mood, personal style, or desktop aesthetic with a colorful glow. Moreover, the K68 has low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps. These ergonomic keycaps give you a soft and comfortable experience along with durability.
Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB Audio Interface beautifully tone-shapes your recordings
Take your audio-making skills to the next level with the Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB audio interface. Whether you are a podcaster, musician, or streamer, this audio interface will beautifully tone-shape your recordings. In fact, the Apogee BOOM comes with the legendary Apogee sound quality. You can easily dial in rich analog tone thanks to the onboard DSP FX with ECS channel strip. Additionally, the preamp powers mics like the Shure SM7B with up to 62 dB of clean, noiseless gain. Also, the zero-ohm headphone output offers studio-grade sound quality for everything from in-ear monitors to high-impedance headphones. You can easily bring multiple audio sources together with this interface. As a result, it’s easy to blend and tune your analog inputs. Use audio from video games, Spotify playlists, DAW, chat notifications, and more.
KULT Misty Emerald eye-catching phone case boasts long-lasting protection for your device
Stun onlookers when you have the KULT Misty Emerald eye-catching phone case. With a luxurious glossy finish that has an HD-printed marbled design of golds, greens, and black, it provides your smartphone with protection. That’s thanks to its 0.2-millimeter raised bezels around the screen and camera. Those impact points are vulnerable, and this case guards them. Impressively, however, it measures just 0.5-millimeters thick so it adds minimal bulk to your device. Additionally, made of an unbreakable polycarbonate outer shell, it also has a thermoplastic polyurethane inner lining. Not only will it not break, but it also will not scratch, fade, or peel. Designed to envelop your smartphone, it fits a variety of models. In fact, it suits everything from Samsung Galaxy S8 and newer to the iPhone 6 and newer.
Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is designed for mobile and Xbox gaming
Gaming on the go is better with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed specifically for both Xbox and cloud gaming, it has a gamepad design you’re comfortable with. Great for mobile gamers who use compatible Android devices, it boasts a whopping 30-hour battery life. Not only that, but it also has play-and-charge capability, which lets you enjoy day-long gaming as you’re out and about. Simply connect it to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC using the 10′ braided USB cable. Furthermore, Superhuman Hearing, custom audio presets, and other features offer impressive audio abilities. With an ergonomic shape, cooling grips, and adjustable phone clip, it’s super comfortable for all-day use. Plus, it securely mounts on all compatible Android phones. And then just detach the clip to use it as a stand.
Native Union Universal Wrist Sling for iPhone 14 works with any closed-bottom case
Accessorize your new smartphone with the Native Union Universal Wrist Sling for iPhone 14. A shorter version of the Universal Sling, it simply wraps around your wrist for easy everyday carry. Available in 4 fun colors—black, sage, kraft, and oxyfire—it works with any closed-bottom case. In fact, you just use the adapter to connect it and then unclip it when you want to go Sling-free. So, you don’t have to use it for your iPhone 14, but you can. Designed to provide protection against drops and falls, it can provide even more functionality when you pair it with the Clic (Re)Classic case. Moreover, its durable construction keeps your phone safe, yet it’s comfortable to wear thanks to its thick strap design. The optimized strap length makes it easy to use, and the 100% recycled polyester material is made from plastic bottles.
Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer produces balanced bass beats great for smaller spaces
Enhance the sound in any room with the Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer. Producing powerful yet balanced bass, it’s ideal for everything from gaming to watching movies and listening to music. Choose from matte black or matte white finish options and enjoy its compact cylindrical shape based on the Sonos Sub. Crafted with dual custom woofers, it produces dynamic low beets that have zero rattling or buzzing thanks to its advanced processing. Designed to immerse you in anything you listen to or watch, it has an acoustically sealed cabinet. Inside, both woofers face inward. This creates a force-canceling effect that neutralizes distortion. Moreover, using advanced digital signal processing, this device ensures you hear full-toned low frequencies. You’d expect these from a larger subwoofer, but the Sub Mini delivers.
RoboHeart AR smartphone racer is an engaging toy that interacts with virtual objects
Enjoy a product that infuses AR with embedded systems when you have the RoboHeart AR smartphone racer. This unique toy actually interacts with virtual objects. The developers replaced the PCB in the original toy with an in-house-developed PCB. This makes it a versatile gadget because the PCB works as a development board in any other embedded application. You will enjoy building your RC car and making it interact with AR games! So, if you love gaming with Augmented Reality, this AR gadget will work with your smartphone. Or, if you enjoy making and have a hobby of working on electronics projects, this is the next thing you’ll love. In fact, this ESP32-based development board has an onboard IMU, motor drivers, and battery charging capabilities. Overall, it’s a compact board with a multitude of applications.
Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader has a 6” 300 ppi high-resolution display
Enjoy reading anywhere and everywhere when you have the Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader. With a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display, it produces clear images and crisp text. Additionally, it provides you with 16 GB of storage, holding thousands of books. This is twice as much space as the previous generation! With a compact design in 2 colors—black and denim—it has a lightweight construction that’s comfortable to hold as long as you want to read. Moreover, the glare-free display has a paper-like quality. Additionally, its front light adjusts for effortless reading, and its dark mode is great for day and night use. Furthermore, charge it with a USB-C cable to get up to 6 weeks of battery life. Finally, made with 30%–75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium, it comes in 100% recyclable device packaging.
HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit has a 50-minute battery life and 5 speed adjustments
Pack your toolkit with a powerful gadget: the HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit. In fact, this 35-in-1 device has a super long battery life of up to 50 minutes. That’s a result of the 2,000 mAh high-capacity lithium battery. Moreover, it offers 5 speed adjustments from 5,000 to 25,000 rpm. So you can use it for different needs and materials. Use it for everything from carving and engraving to grinding and polishing. Additionally, with a powerful 380 reinforced motor, it offers performance equivalent to the effect an 8-volt motor offers. Furthermore, weighing only 240g, it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold as you work. With 35 high-performance accessories, it can do a ton of things: cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving. Finally, great for DIYers and professionals alike, it also has a gear memory setting to remember the last gear you used, resulting in an uninterrupted working session.
Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling is a recycled cross-body strap for everyday use
Carry your iPhone 14 comfortably on the go with the Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling. This 100% recycled cross-body strap is a must-have for everyday use. In fact, this sling is compatible with the Native Union CLIC (RE)Classic Case. With 4 colors to choose from, this sling makes a great everyday carry item. You can easily attach it to closed-bottom cases via the adapter and simply unclip to go Sling-free. Additionally, the durable construction makes it a product you can use for a long time. Thanks for the adjustable length and thicker straps, the sling also makes a comfortable everyday accessory. You can easily personalize them with the 4 color options and make your iPhone 14 even more versatile on the go.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core offers 40 hours of battery & a rubber grip
Get all you need to level up with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. Offering a wrap-around rubberized grip, it is comfortable to hold onto for hours of play. Moreover, it boasts 40 hours of life from the rechargeable battery. Along with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, it also has shorter hair trigger locks. So you get just the feel you want during the game. Not only that, but you can also enjoy a ton of customization options as well as exclusive button mapping choices through the Xbox Accessories app. Made with refined components, this built-to-last device offers reliability for years. Plus, it works with a variety of devices. You can use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or its USB-C cable to play it with your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or mobile device.
1MORE EVO true wireless ANC earbuds have a 10 mm dynamic driver and a balanced armature
Enjoy better sound than before when you have the 1MORE EVO true wireless ANC earbuds. They provide a hybrid solution thanks to both their 10 mm dynamic driver and balanced armature. Designed to reproduce studio sound quality, they ensure you hear super clear high notes, accurate mid beats, and warm bass notes. They integrate LDAC codec technology, which delivers hi-res audio and has a decoding rate of up to 900 Kbps. Additionally, QuietMax active noise cancellation automatically adjusts the noise cancellation level up to 42 dB depending on your environment. Plus, you can select from multiple noise canceling modes available. With a triple-microphone array that uses an AI-powered deep neural network algorithm, they remove background noise to provide call clarity. Finally, connect them with 2 devices simultaneously to switch with ease between music, conference calls, and more.
Best computer speakers 2022: upgrade your desktop audio
The best desktop speakers will deliver great sound without taking up too much space, ideal for a small room or home office.
