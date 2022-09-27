ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night.

Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs.

Aaron Judge is enjoying the season of his life Credit: Reuters
The right fielder has smacked 60 home runs this season Credit: AP
MLB fans went wild after Judge wore a "New York or Nowhere" hoodie before Monday's game Credit: Getty Images - Getty

He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis' famous American League record, with ten games remaining in the regular season.

Yankee fans were left disappointed on Sunday night after rain ruined Judge's chances against the Red Sox.

Tickets for the match had rocketed to $9000 with home fans eager to see the Californian-born star reach the milestone at his home yard.

Judge is in the final year of his Yankees contract and it remains to be seen if he'll stay with the organization next season.

But he looked to drop a major hint on Monday night as the Yanks faced the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Judge arrived at the ballpark wearing a sweatshirt with the words "New York or Nowhere" blazened across the front.

The outfit choice sent fans into a frenzy, with many Yankees believing their star man will sign on the dotted line for a new deal.

But others were quick to point out that there's another team in New York - and the Mets could be eyeing a crosstown swoop.

One Yankees fan said: "I needed this reassurance thank you."

While another commented: "Yankees, please don't mess this up."

And a third added: "Look at his hoodie!! What do you think he’s telling us?! He wants to be a Yankee for life!"

But a Mets fan joked: "Aaron Judge to the Mets confirmed."

Judge is enjoying a monster season and not only leads the league with his 60 home runs, but is close to the AL Triple Crown.

With the slugger set to hit free agency soon, the rush to offer him a contract worthy of his talents is on.

In July, Yankees team owner Hal Steinbrenner said: "He’s a great leader. Obviously, he’s performed extremely well this year, which we’re all thrilled about.

"So, look, any great Yankee, yes, it’s something we’re going to be looking at and talking about seriously.

"It means a lot to the organization. Nobody’s going to deny that."

Comments / 39

Texas BBQ
3d ago

Judge is going with who ever pays him the most. If he leaves the Yankees, he is not a true Yankee like Jeter. What 217million isn't enough. Come on

Reply(2)
8
mike
3d ago

He's not going anywhere. He's the Yankees face of the franchise . He'll get his earned pay in pinstripes...

Reply
4
fazbear
3d ago

Yankees fans in here complaining about a player potentially leaving for more money. The irony!

Reply(1)
4
